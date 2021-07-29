We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This deliciously creamy low calorie Thai green curry is just 197 calories a portion.

Packed with shallots, cauliflower, green beans, peppers, and sweetcorn, this dish is full of nutrients and perfect for vegetarians. Make the Thai green sauce with reduced-fat coconut milk, which keeps both the calorie and counts low, and is infuse with a Thai green curry paste, lime, and fresh coriander. It takes just 20 minutes to cook one of our quickest low calorie meals.

Ingredients 15ml (1tbsp) oil

175g (6oz) shallots, peeled and halved

30ml (2tbsp) Thai green curry paste

400ml can reduced-fat coconut milk

450g (1lb) cauliflower florets

1 red pepper, deseeded and cut into strips

175g (6oz) green beans, halved

100g (4oz) baby sweetcorn, halved

30ml (2tbsp) soy sauce

Juice of half a lime

Fresh coriander, to garnish

Method Heat the oil in a large deep frying pan and fry the shallots for 5 mins. Stir in the curry paste and cook for 1 min then pour in 1 litre (1¾ pt) water and the coconut milk.

Add the cauliflower and simmer gently for 10 mins then add the pepper, green beans and sweetcorn. Simmer for a further 6-8 mins until all the vegetables are just tender.

Stir in the soy sauce and lime juice, and season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Serve in bowls garnished with fresh coriander leaves.

Top tips for making low calorie Thai green vegetable curry

If you prefer a spicier flavour, fry a finely chopped red or green chilli with the shallots. Serve with boiled rice or udon noodles. Sticking to 75g of either rice or noodles per person will ensure that this dish stays well under 300 calories.

