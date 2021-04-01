We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

For a new take on the picnic-essential, try these Maltesers rocky road bars.

Our recipe for Maltesers rocky road bars takes the classic marshmallow, chocolate and biscuit snack recipe and adds a little something extra. The crunch of the Maltesers pairs perfectly with the soft marshmallows and smooth milk chocolate. As it only takes 15 minutes to create 12 of these bars, they’re ideal for making as a last-minute addition to a picnic or party table.

For something different, swap out the milk chocolate in this Maltesers rocky road recipe for white or dark chocolate. Add cranberries for a sharp contrast to the moreish Maltesers.

Watch how to make Maltesers rocky road bars

Ingredients 175g pouch Maltesers

250g dark chocolate (70% cocoa solids), broken into pieces

50g butter

8 digestive biscuits

60g baby marshmallows

Icing sugar to dust over

Method Line a 22cm-square tin with parchment paper.

Melt the chocolate with the butter in a bowl over boiling water until it has completely melted. Remove from the heat.

Set this aside to cool for at least 10 mins whilst you get the rest of the ingredients ready. It’s important that the chocolate isn’t too hot when it is combined with the other ingredients or it could melt the Maltesers and marshmallows and take the ‘rocky’ out of this recipe!

Next, bash up the biscuits in a plastic bag until you have a good mixture of chunks and powder.

Finally, add the crushed biscuits, marshmallows and Maltesers to the mixture and fold with a spoon until all are lightly coated in chocolate.

Pour into the tin to refrigerate for at least 30 mins. Sieve over a generous dusting of icing sugar.

Cut into slices before serving.

Tips for making Maltesers rocky road bars:

For a quicker way to melt the chocolate, break it up into squares and put it in the microwave on a low or defrost setting for a minute or so and stir halfway through.

