These cookie cups are like double height cookies that open to reveal a gooey Mars centre when you bite in.

Mars bar fans will go wild for these Mars cookies. They are baked inside cupcake cases, so they’re a bit like a hybrid of a cookie and a cupcake. You add half the dough to the bottom and top it with a generous chunk of Mars. Then you cover the chocolate bar over with more cookie dough. These are best eaten still slightly warm from the oven, when the filling will still be melty and hot. Just be careful it’s not too hot, though. You can even serve them up as a pudding, with a squirt of cream or a ball of ice cream filling the dip in the top of the cookies.

Ingredients 125g softened butter

170g soft brown sugar

200g plain flour

¼ tsp salt

1¼ tsp bicarbonate of soda

1 egg

6 Fun Size Mars bars cut in half or 2 standard size Mars bars cut into 12 slices

Method Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/ Gas Mark 4. Line a muffin tin with 12 cupcake cases.

Cream together the butter and sugar.

Sift together the flour, salt and bicarbonate of soda and add to the butter and sugar. Beat until combined. Add the egg and beat until a stiff dough is formed. Chill the dough for 30 mins.

Split the dough into 24 balls. Place one ball in the base of the cupcake case. Press a slice of Mars Bar into the dough.

Top with the remainder of the dough balls, pressing down to cover the Mars Bar. Chill for 30 mins.

Bake for 10 mins, then remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 mins before transferring to a wire rack to cool fully.

Top tip for making Mars cookies...

Try making a coconut version of these using Bounty Bars.

