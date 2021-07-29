We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This no-bake Custard Cream cheesecake is a delicious dessert based on these biscuit tin favourites.

Our no-bake Custard Cream cheesecake recipe is so simple, taking just 30 minutes to prepare. We’ve swapped digestive biscuits for Custard Creams and whizzed them together to create an extra creamy biscuit base. To recreate the beloved biscuit taste, it’s then topped with a classic creamy cheesecake filling with added custard powder. Topped with a few more biccies, it’s a real cheesecake showstopper. Serve on it’s own or drizzle with single cream.

Ingredients 200g custard cream biscuits, crushed into fine crumbs

50g caster sugar

50g butter, melted

200ml double cream

50g caster sugar

280g cream cheese, such as Philadelphia, at room temperature

250g mascarpone cheese, at room temperature

2tbsp custard powder

4tbsp condensed milk

200g custard cream biscuits

Method Line a 20cm spring-form cake tin with a circle of baking paper.

Tip the crushed biscuits and sugar into a large bowl. Pour in the butter and mix together well. Pour the mixture into the lined tin and push down with the back of a metal spoon until you have a flat surface. Place in the fridge to chill.

Using an electric whisk, lightly whip the double cream and caster sugar until the mixture has doubled in volume. In a separate bowl, using an electric whisk, mix the cream cheese, mascarpone, custard powder and condensed milk together. Fold the whipped double cream into the cheese mixture.

Spoon the mixture onto the chilled cheesecake base. Flatten again with the back of a spoon or a small palette knife.

Chill the cheesecake for at least 2 hours.

Carefully remove the cheesecake from the tin. Remove the baking paper. Decorate with the remaining custard cream biscuits. To serve, slice with a sharp knife, dipped in hot water to ensure a smooth edge.

Tips for making no-bake Custard Cream cheesecake:

You can also add a few drops of vanilla extract to your cheesecake filling, for an extra creamy flavour.

