Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
It takes just 20 minutes to whip up a batch of these almond cupcakes by the baking queen, Mary Berry.
Each cupcake is studded with sultanas, and dried apricot pieces, and topped with crunchy flaked almonds. The combination of sweet fruity and nutty, earthy almonds work wonderfully together to make a tasty fairy cake-style cupcakes recipe (opens in new tab).
Ingredients
For the almond cupcakes:
- 1½ large eggs
- 87.5g (3oz) self-raising flour
- 87.5g (3oz)caster sugar
- 87.5g (3oz) softened butter
- 3/4 level tsp baking powder
- 50g (2oz) sultanas
- 50g (2oz) dried apricots, snipped into small pieces
- 25g (1oz) ground almonds
- A flew flaked almonds, for the topping
You will also need:
- 12-hole bun tin, lined with paper cases
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180ºC/gas mark 4. Beat together the eggs, flour, caster sugar, butter and baking powder until smooth, in a large mixing bowl.
- Add the sultanas, apricots and ground almonds to the cake mix and stir until well mixed.
- Turn into the prepared paper cases and sprinkle with the flaked almonds.
- Bake in the preheated oven for about 20 mins, or until golden brown and springy to the touch.
Top tips for making Mary Berry's almond cupcakes
The almond buns will keep for 3 days and will freeze well for up to 2 months, but uniced.
You might also like...
Mary Berry's fairy cakes recipe (opens in new tab)
Mary Berry's lemon drizzle cake (opens in new tab)
Mary Berry's flapjack recipe (opens in new tab)
Mary Berry CBE is one of the most loved celebrity chefs in the country. In her early 80s, she’s been on our screens showing us how to make the most delicious recipes and sweet treats for over 50 years! Mary is probably most famous for being one of the original judges on The Great British Bake Off, where she put contestants through their paces for nine years before leaving the show when it made its controversial move from the BBC to Channel Four.
-
Mary Berry’s flapjack
Mary Berry’s flapjack recipe takes 30 mins to bake, making 24 bars. These soft, butter flapjacks use four ingredients; butter, syrup, sugar, and oats...
By Mary Berry • Published
-
Mary Berry's iced fairy cakes
Make perfectly soft, sweet fairy cakes every time with Mary Berry's iced fairy cakes recipe. Ready in just 30 minutes, this recipe makes 12 fairy cakes...
By Mary Berry • Last updated
-
Butterfly buns
Our easy butterfly buns recipe is perfect for kids. We've kept our butterfly cake recipe simple - just slice the tops off and fill with buttercream and jam...
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Sex on the beach cocktail
Learn how to make the perfect sex on the beach cocktail with our quick and easy-to-follow recipe. Serves two...
By Nichola Palmer • Published
-
Mary Berry’s lemon drizzle cake
With a citrusy lemon flavour and sticky sweet drizzle, Mary Berry's lemon drizzle cake recipe is sure to tantalise the taste buds. This recipe serves eight...
By Mary Berry • Published
-
Baked aubergine
Ready in just four simple steps, this baked aubergine is stuffed and flavoured with a host of aromatic herbs...
By Samuel Goldsmith • Published
-
The Queen and Mary Berry are teaming up to work together on something historic
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
The Queen's early morning sweet snack is very pricey
By Kudzai Chibaduki • Published
-
Mary Berry is given the ultimate honour from Prince Charles at Windsor Castle
By Selina Maycock • Published