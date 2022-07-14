GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It takes just 20 minutes to whip up a batch of these almond cupcakes by the baking queen, Mary Berry.

Each cupcake is studded with sultanas, and dried apricot pieces, and topped with crunchy flaked almonds. The combination of sweet fruity and nutty, earthy almonds work wonderfully together to make a tasty fairy cake-style cupcakes recipe (opens in new tab).

Ingredients

For the almond cupcakes:

1½ large eggs

87.5g (3oz) self-raising flour

87.5g (3oz)caster sugar

87.5g (3oz) softened butter

3/4 level tsp baking powder

50g (2oz) sultanas

50g (2oz) dried apricots, snipped into small pieces

25g (1oz) ground almonds

A flew flaked almonds, for the topping

You will also need:

12-hole bun tin, lined with paper cases

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Preheat the oven to 180ºC/gas mark 4. Beat together the eggs, flour, caster sugar, butter and baking powder until smooth, in a large mixing bowl. Add the sultanas, apricots and ground almonds to the cake mix and stir until well mixed. Turn into the prepared paper cases and sprinkle with the flaked almonds. Bake in the preheated oven for about 20 mins, or until golden brown and springy to the touch.

Top tips for making Mary Berry's almond cupcakes

The almond buns will keep for 3 days and will freeze well for up to 2 months, but uniced.

You might also like...

Mary Berry's fairy cakes recipe (opens in new tab)

Mary Berry's lemon drizzle cake (opens in new tab)

Mary Berry's flapjack recipe (opens in new tab)