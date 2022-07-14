Mary Berry's almond cupcakes recipe

CLICK TO RATE
(593 ratings)

Mary Berry's deliciously moist almond cupcakes are packed with apricots and sultanas for a fruity twist. Make 12 cupcakes using this recipe...

Mary Berry almond cupcakes
(Image credit: Getty)
Makes12
SkillEasy
Cooking Time20 mins
Cost RangeCheap
Nutrition Per PortionRDA
Calories150 Kcal8%
Sugar12.2 g14%
Fat8.0 g11%
Saturated Fat4.1 g21%
Salt0.22 g
Protein2.5 g5%
Carbohydrates17.6 g7%
Salt0.22 g
Mary Berry
By
published

It takes just 20 minutes to whip up a batch of these almond cupcakes by the baking queen, Mary Berry. 

Each cupcake is studded with sultanas, and dried apricot pieces, and topped with crunchy flaked almonds. The combination of sweet fruity and nutty, earthy almonds work wonderfully together to make a tasty fairy cake-style cupcakes recipe (opens in new tab)

Ingredients

For the almond cupcakes:

  • 1½ large eggs
  • 87.5g (3oz) self-raising flour
  • 87.5g (3oz)caster sugar
  • 87.5g (3oz) softened butter
  • 3/4 level tsp baking powder
  • 50g (2oz) sultanas
  • 50g (2oz) dried apricots, snipped into small pieces
  • 25g (1oz) ground almonds
  • A flew flaked almonds, for the topping

You will also need:

  • 12-hole bun tin, lined with paper cases

WEIGHT CONVERTER

grams
to
cups

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180ºC/gas mark 4. Beat together the eggs, flour, caster sugar, butter and baking powder until smooth, in a large mixing bowl.
  2. Add the sultanas, apricots and ground almonds to the cake mix and stir until well mixed.
  3. Turn into the prepared paper cases and sprinkle with the flaked almonds.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven for about 20 mins, or until golden brown and springy to the touch.

Top tips for making Mary Berry's almond cupcakes

The almond buns will keep for 3 days and will freeze well for up to 2 months, but uniced.

You might also like...

Mary Berry's fairy cakes recipe (opens in new tab)

Mary Berry's lemon drizzle cake (opens in new tab)

Mary Berry's flapjack recipe (opens in new tab)

Explore More
Cake Recipes Celebrity chef Recipes Dried fruit Recipes Mary Berry Recipes Party cake Recipes Picnic Recipes Royal Wedding Recipes The Great British Bake Off Recipes
Mary Berry
Mary Berry

Mary Berry CBE is one of the most loved celebrity chefs in the country. In her early 80s, she’s been on our screens showing us how to make the most delicious recipes and sweet treats for over 50 years! Mary is probably most famous for being one of the original judges on The Great British Bake Off, where she put contestants through their paces for nine years before leaving the show when it made its controversial move from the BBC to Channel Four. 

Related Recipes
Latest Recipes
Latest News

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.