Tender meatballs tossed with lemon, courgette and butter. Serve with freshly cooked tagliatelle.

These succulent meatballs can be made with a choice of veal, pork, or turkey mince. Sprinkle with dried chilli flakes for a punch of spice. Stir through the crème fraîche and serve immediately for the best flavour and taste. This dish takes just 20 minutes to prepare.

Ingredients 225-250g (7½-8oz) veal, pork or turkey mince

1 lemon

½ tsp herbes de provence, optional

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tsp vegetable oil

150g (5oz) tagliatelle

1 courgette

Knob of butter

Pinch of dried chilli flakes, optional

2-3 tbs crème fraîche or half-fat crème fraîche

Method Put the mince into a large bowl and grate in zest from half the lemon and add the herbs, if using, and season well. Heat the oil in a pan and add small portions of meat (about 14), roughly clumped together, and cook them over a med heat, without moving them in the pan for 5 mins. Flip them over and cook for another couple of mins, or until browned all over. Tip them out into an ovenproof dish and keep them warm in the oven on a low temperature.

Meanwhile, add the pasta to a pan of boiling water and cook for 6 mins.

Cut the ends off the courgette and use a vegetable peeler to pare it into ribbons around the core.

Heat the butter in the frying pan, add the courgette ribbons, along with the chilli flakes, if using, and sauté for a few minutes until softened.

Drain the pasta, reserving a little water in the pan, put the pasta back in the pan and mix in the crème fraîche and the rest of the lemon zest and juice, to taste. Stir in the courgette ribbons and meatballs. Serve hot.

Top tips for making meatballs with lemon tagliatelle

Lower the calories and fat content by using half-fat crème fraîche. Opting for turkey mince will also keep the calorie count low as it contains less fat.

