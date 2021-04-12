We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This warming, Cajun-spiced Mediterranean vegetable chilli swaps minced meat for kidney beans for a vegetarian-friendly version of chilli.

You’re guaranteed your five-a-day with this Mediterranean vegetable chilli as it’s made with red onions, mixed peppers, courgette, aubergine, cherry tomatoes, and spinach. Serve with rice, tortilla chips, and homemade guacamole. This recipe serves six.

Ingredients 3tbsp olive oil

2 red onions, diced

3-pack of mixed peppers, deseeded and diced

2 courgettes, diced

1 large aubergine, diced

4-6tsp Cajun spice mix

2x400g tins cherry tomatoes in juice

400g tin kidney beans, drained

250g bag of young spinach



Method Put olive oil, diced red onions, mixed peppers, courgettes, large aubergine and Cajun spice mix in a large saucepan.

Cook over a medium heat for about 10 mins. Add tins of cherry tomatoes in juice and kidney beans and simmer for a further 15 mins.

Finally, stir through the spinach and serve with warm cheesy cornbread.

Top tips for making Mediterranean vegetable chilli

Any leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to two to three days. Reheat thoroughly until piping hot before serving again.

Choose vegetarian-friendly cheese when serving this chilli to your vegetarian guests as some cheeses aren’t suitable for vegetarians.

As this dish is just 190 calories per serving it's perfect as part of a calorie-counting diet including the 5:2 diet.

