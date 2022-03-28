We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A decadent bundt cake slathered with melted chocolate, with a gooey surprise centre.

This is Easter Bundt cake is great to make if the kids have returned from school or parties clutching more Creme Eggs than they can eat. You will need six for the cake itself and another four for the topping – ten in total. The eggs in the actual cake are cooked whole, so you cut them as you slice the cake to reveal their melting centres. You will need to keep track of where the eggs are in the cake as you prepare and serve it. That way you can cut the slices in the right place to show off the eggs. Each slice gets half a Creme Egg in, so the cake serves 12 people in total. It’s the perfect Easter Sunday showstopper.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

For the cake:

300g butter

300g caster sugar

5 medium eggs

250 self-raising flour

150g cocoa powder

1½ tsp baking powder

6 Creme Eggs

To decorate:

200g milk chocolate

4 Creme Eggs

You will also need:

A small bundt tin

Cake release spray

Method Preheat oven 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 and spray the bundt tin with the cake release spray.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk all of the ingredients together, except for the Creme Eggs. Once the mixture is combined, pour into the bundt tin. Standing the Creme Eggs upright, push them gently into the mixture spreading them evenly apart around the tin. Make sure they don’t touch the base of the tin. Cover the top of the eggs with the cake mixture, you can use a spoon to do this. Mark on the tin with a pen where each egg has been placed so you know where to cut.

Pop in the oven and bake for 30-35 mins until springy to touch.

Leave to cool in the tin.

Meanwhile melt the chocolate in the microwave on low heat in short bursts, stirring until melted. Place the cake onto a serving plate, marking from the lines on the tin where each egg is. Pour the melted chocolate over the top.

Whilst the chocolate settles, cut the remaining Creme Egg with a sharp knife right down the middle to reveal the gooey centre. Decorate around the cake, being as messy as possible.

Serve and cut to reveal the gooey Creme Egg centre using the marked points on the plate.

Top tip for making this Easter bundt cake

If your bundt has cooked outside in, cover with tin foil and pop back into the oven. Bake for another 5 mins, check and then repeat if needed.

