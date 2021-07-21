We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This super speedy Mexican-style pork with corn salsa takes just 10 minutes to prepare and 15 minutes to cook.

Tender pork infused with smoked paprika served with a side of freshly made corn salsa. The salsa is made using diced tomatoes, spring onion, orange zest and juice. Serve with a handful of coriander leaves and flour tortilla. This is one of our best low calorie meals at just 386 calories per serving.

Ingredients 2 fresh, ready-to-cook sweetcorn cobs

400g (14oz) pork fillet

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp smoked paprika

2 large ripe tomatoes, quartered, deseeded and diced

2 spring onions, trimmed and sliced

Finely grated zest and juice from half of 1 orange

Handful of coriander leaves

4 or 8 flour tortillas, to serve

Method Put the sweetcorn cobs in a bowl with 2 tablespoons water and microwave on High for 4 mins (or cook in boiling water for 6 mins and drain).

Meanwhile, cut the pork fillet at an angle into 12 even slices. Put the oil on to a large plate, mix in the paprika and add the pork slices and coat them in oil, then add the par-cooked sweetcorn and coat in the paprika-flavoured oil.

Heat a griddle and cook the sweetcorn cobs for a few minutes, to tinge them brown all over, turning them occasionally. Set aside while cooking the pork.

Put the pork slices on the griddle, in 2 batches, and cook for about 2 mins on each side.

Stand a sweetcorn cob on its end on a chopping board and run a sharp knife from top to bottom, going round the core to cut off the kernels. Throw away the core, and repeat with the other cob. Put the kernels in a bowl with the diced tomato, spring onion, orange zest and juice, to taste, along with coriander leaves. Put 3 slices of pork on each plate, and serve with the salsa and warm tortillas.

Top tips for making Mexican-style pork with corn salsa

If you don’t want to griddle whole corn, use canned or frozen corn.

