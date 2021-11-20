We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mince pie twists need just two ingredients and 30 minutes, to create a little festive masterpiece.

According to a survey of some of the country’s most renowned chefs, the best party canapé is not fancy kilted prawns or exotic gyozas, but the humble cheese twist. Well this recipe takes those savoury twists and give them a sweet toothed makeover for Christmas. For ease and speed we have used shop-bought pastry and mincemeat, but you could also make your own with this mince pies recipe. You can make the twists half as long, for a more drinks party friendly version. Alternatively, this larger size is brilliant with your morning coffee instead of a pastry.

Ingredients 210g ready made shortcrust pastry

125g ready made mincemeat

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.

Roll out the pastry and cut 12 thick strips. Place a thin line of mincemeat down the centre of each strip. Fold the sides of the pastry over the mincemeat and pinch together at a few points down the join. Press the pieces of pastry firmly together to ensure they stick.

Take two strips and press the ends together and gently twist the strips together, pressing the top together when the ends meet.

Place on a baking tray lined with baking parchment and bake for 20 mins until golden brown.

Allow to cool and serve.

Top tips for mince pie twists

For an extra decadent mince pie twist you can add dark chocolate chips or shavings.

Keep a hawk eye on these as they are cooking because the difference between 'crisp and golden' and 'brown and burnt' is only minutes, and will depend on your oven.

