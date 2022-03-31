We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This is one of our most impressive-looking Easter cakes, but it only takes an hour to make and bake.

Our amazing Mini Egg cake is a work of Easter egg art. Entirely covered in the little sugar-shelled eggs and with a layer of more of them crushed on the inside too. the sponge inside is a chocolate one, but if you prefer a vanilla sponge, that would work just as well too. In fact, if you’re pressed for time you could buy a plain sponge cake and just follow this recipe for the decoration of the cake. We’ve used Nutella spread to cover the cake and stick the eggs in place. If you place the cake in the fridge to set, the Nutella will harden a little to form a bite. Buttercream would work too, for a softer finish. Or if you’d like a bit of a shell of chocolate over the cake, use melted milk chocolate instead.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

200g butter

200g caster sugar

4 medium eggs

150 self-raising flour

50g cocoa powder

½ tsp baking powder

For decorating:

2 large packs of Mini Eggs

Nutella or chocolate buttercream

Method Preheat oven 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 and line 2x 20cm round cake tins with greaseproof paper.

In a large mixing bowl add all the ingredients and whisk until combined with an electric hand whisk.

Pour the cake mixture evenly into both tins and bake in the oven for 10-20 mins until springy to touch. Leave to cool for a little while and then pop out onto a wire rack.

Decide which cake is going to be the top and which will be the bottom and spread the base with Nutella or chocolate buttercream.

Crush half a pack of Mini Eggs in a small cellophane bag using a rolling pin and sprinkle onto the filling. Pop on the top cake and press down firmly sandwiching the crushed Mini Eggs in the centre.

Spoon the Nutella onto the cake and spread evenly with a spatular or the back of a spoon.

Cover in Mini Eggs starting from the base and working your way around the cake in circles. Leave to set. Please note Mini Eggs are a choking hazard to children under 5 and shouldn’t be given them whole.

Top tip for making this Mini Egg cake:

Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

