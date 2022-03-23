We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Big, opulent clouds of homemade meringues, filled with chocolate and cream and dotted with Mini Eggs.

These Easter meringue nests are a simple and really impressive treat. It can be hard at Easter to find bakes and puddings that are suitable for people with a gluten intolerance. However, these contain cornflour from maize, which is naturally gluten-free. They make a great post-Sunday lunch pudding. Making your own meringues can be daunting but take it slowly, leave yourself lots of time and prepare properly – see our tips for everything you need to know for success. They are one of the most fun things to bake yourself as the results are so much more impressive than store-bought meringes. Swirl the chocolate through the cream at the last moment before serving. Feel free to add some chopped fruit or berries into the mix too.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

4 egg whites

250g white caster sugar

1 tsp cornflour

1 tsp white wine vinegar

300ml double cream

100g chocolate, melted

1 x pack Mini Eggs

Method Put the oven on its lowest setting 100°C/225°F/Gas Mark ½ . Whisk the egg whites until stiff and standing in peaks. Add half the sugar, whisk in well then add the rest of the sugar in 2 batches to make a thick, glossy meringue. Whisk the cornflour mixture into the meringue with the vinegar. Spoon 6 large, fluffy mounds of meringue onto 2 baking trays lined with baking paper and bake for 1½ hrs, until they’re crisp and come off the paper easily. Turn off the oven and leave them in there to cool.

Whip the cream until soft and billowy, then fold in the chocolate lightly. Spoon into the nests and serve with Mini Eggs.

Top tip for making Easter meringue nests

Meringues are not hard to make as long as you follow the rules. Use eggs that are as fresh as possible, and have them at room temperature before you start (not fridge cold). Make sure your bowl is absolutely clean and dry before you start whisking, and use a pyrex or metal bowl as plastic ones can retain fat from previous cooking. Do not allow any of the yolk into the whites before whisking. Start whisking at a slow speed, getting higher as the whites start to thicken, and don't overbeat them. If you're worried about cracking, allow the meringues to cool in the oven (turned off) so they cool as slowly as possible.

