These delicious mini quiches are the perfect bite-sized snacks for picnics and packed lunches.

Our mini quiche recipe makes 12 small, savoury treats in total and follows the classic combo of onion, bacon and cheese. We love the crumbly pastry with the creaminess of the cheese and the saltiness of the bacon, finished with the sweet cooked onion. But you could always try a smoked salmon and leek filling or mix broccoli, walnut and blue cheese for a little bit of luxury. Cook all together in the oven for 20 mins and eat when hot or cold.

Ingredients 300g plain flour

150g butter, chilled and diced

4-5 tbsp cold water

Filling

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, peeled and finely chopped

4 rashers back bacon, chopped

75g Mature Cheddar cheese, finely grated

2 large eggs

150ml milk

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method Sift the flour and a pinch of salt into a bowl and stir in the butter. Using your fingertips, rub the butter into the flour until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs. Stir in the water and mix to a dough. Knead gently until smooth. Wrap in cling film and chill for 30 mins.

Lightly grease 1 12-hole muffin tray. Divide the dough into 12 pieces and roll each out on a lightly floured surface to a 12cm round. Gently press into the holes of the muffin tray. Prick the bases with a fork and chill for 15 mins.

Preheat the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5. For the filling, heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the onion and bacon for 5-6 mins until the onion is soft. Cool for 5 mins.

Divide the onion and bacon mixture between the pastry cases and top with the cheese. Beat together the eggs and milk and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Pour the mixture into the pastry cases.

Bake in the preheated oven for 15-20 mins until set and golden. Serve warm or cold.

Top tip for making mini quiches:

The trick to light and crisp home-made pastry is to keep everything cool – ingredients, equipment and your hands.

