A portion of our hearty vegetable-packed mini roasted cauliflowers with tomato sauce is just 407 calories.

Packed full of veggies such as carrots, mushroom, onion, and spinach, this mini roasted cauliflowers with tomato sauce counts towards your five-a-day. Flavoured with salty pancetta, tangy Worcestershire sauce, and grated Gruyère cheese.

Ingredients 1tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 carrots, chopped

250g mushrooms, chopped

400ml tomato passata

1tbsp Worcestershire sauce

4 small whole cauliflowers

8 slices pancetta

80g bag baby spinach

75g grated Gruyère

Method Heat the oven to 190C, gas 5. Heat the olive oil in a sauté pan and cook the onion, carrot and mushrooms for 10 mins. Add the passata and Worcestershire sauce, and simmer for 10 mins.

Pop the cauliflowers in the microwave and cook to soften, for about 5 mins. Meanwhile, grill the bacon until crispy, then drain on kitchen paper.

Arrange the spinach on the base of an ovenproof dish. Top with the cauliflowers and pour over the vegetable sauce. Cover with foil and bake for 10 mins. Top with the crumbled bacon and cheese, then pop back in the oven for 5 mins to melt the cheese.

Top tips for making Mini roasted cauliflowers with tomato sauce

Blitz the tomato sauce in a food processor if you prefer a smoother texture.

