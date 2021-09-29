We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These sweet mini square Christmas cakes make a wonderful alternative to mince pies. Keep some on hand for guests, or pop a few in a box to give as a gift.

Mary Berry’s delicious Christmas cake recipe makes an excellent base. We’ve gone for simple decorating designs with miniature gingerbread men and delicate snowflakes, but the options are endless. Use edible glitter and silver dragees to add a touch of sparkle, or buy ready made festive cake toppers in your favourite designs.

Ingredients 1 classic Christmas cake

1tbsp apricot jam

2 x 1kg packs marzipan

2 x 500g packs white ready-to-roll fondant icing

2 x 500g packs blue ready-to-roll fondant icing

25g pack Organix mini gingerbread men

You will need:

Snowflake plunger cutters

Ribbon

Method Make the cake in an 18cm square cake tin, triple-lined with baking parchment, and bake according to recipe instructions. Once cool, cut into 16 smaller cakes of equal size.

Brush each cake with the jam mixed with 1tsp water, then cover with marzipan, smoothing the sides and trimming the edges. Roll out the white fondant and cover 8 cakes, smoothing and trimming again. (Use the white fondant trimmings to make the snowflakes). Repeat with the blue fondant to cover the remaining cakes.

Decorate with gingerbread men, snowflakes and ribbon.

Top tip for making these mini square Christmas cakes...

Try red cakes with mini Santas or green cakes with reindeer decorations too.

