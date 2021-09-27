Trending:

Slimming World’s smoked salmon muffins recipe

serves: 2
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 10 min
Cooking: 5 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 295 kCal 15%
Fat 5.3g 8%
  -  Saturates 1.2g 6%
  We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • These smoked salmon muffins are a quick and healthy way to start the day.

    Deliciously light and tasty with additional Omega 3 goodness – these smoked salmon muffins make for a great low-calorie breakfast offering. Easily one of our favourite Slimming World recipes, this dish uses just 5 ingredients and takes 15 minutes to make. It’s also guaranteed to keep you full and ticking over ’til lunch.

     

    Ingredients

    • 2 wholemeal English muffins
    • 4tbsp soya plain yogurt
    • ½ lemon
    • 4 slices smoked salmon
    • Black pepper to season

    Method

    • Cut the muffins in half horizontally and toast under the grill.

    • Put the yogurt into a bowl. Cut off 2 wedges from the lemon. Finely grate the zest from the remaining lemon and add to the yogurt.

    • Arrange a slice of smoked salmon on top of each halved muffin. Squeeze over a little lemon juice. Spoon 1tbsp of lemon yogurt on top of each muffin. Season with black pepper and serve with a lemon wedge.

    Top tips for smoked salmon muffins:

    For those craving a little more indulgence, we recommend spreading a layer of low fat cream cheese on your muffin before topping with the salmon and lemon wedge. Similarly, a side of scrambled eggs works well here too.

