These smoked salmon muffins are a quick and healthy way to start the day.
Deliciously light and tasty with additional Omega 3 goodness – these smoked salmon muffins make for a great low-calorie breakfast offering. Easily one of our favourite Slimming World recipes, this dish uses just 5 ingredients and takes 15 minutes to make. It’s also guaranteed to keep you full and ticking over ’til lunch.
Ingredients
- 2 wholemeal English muffins
- 4tbsp soya plain yogurt
- ½ lemon
- 4 slices smoked salmon
- Black pepper to season
Method
Cut the muffins in half horizontally and toast under the grill.
Put the yogurt into a bowl. Cut off 2 wedges from the lemon. Finely grate the zest from the remaining lemon and add to the yogurt.
Arrange a slice of smoked salmon on top of each halved muffin. Squeeze over a little lemon juice. Spoon 1tbsp of lemon yogurt on top of each muffin. Season with black pepper and serve with a lemon wedge.
Top tips for smoked salmon muffins:
For those craving a little more indulgence, we recommend spreading a layer of low fat cream cheese on your muffin before topping with the salmon and lemon wedge. Similarly, a side of scrambled eggs works well here too.
