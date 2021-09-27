We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These smoked salmon muffins are a quick and healthy way to start the day.

Deliciously light and tasty with additional Omega 3 goodness – these smoked salmon muffins make for a great low-calorie breakfast offering. Easily one of our favourite Slimming World recipes, this dish uses just 5 ingredients and takes 15 minutes to make. It’s also guaranteed to keep you full and ticking over ’til lunch.

Ingredients 2 wholemeal English muffins

4tbsp soya plain yogurt

½ lemon

4 slices smoked salmon

Black pepper to season

Method Cut the muffins in half horizontally and toast under the grill.

Put the yogurt into a bowl. Cut off 2 wedges from the lemon. Finely grate the zest from the remaining lemon and add to the yogurt.

Arrange a slice of smoked salmon on top of each halved muffin. Squeeze over a little lemon juice. Spoon 1tbsp of lemon yogurt on top of each muffin. Season with black pepper and serve with a lemon wedge.

Top tips for smoked salmon muffins:

For those craving a little more indulgence, we recommend spreading a layer of low fat cream cheese on your muffin before topping with the salmon and lemon wedge. Similarly, a side of scrambled eggs works well here too.

