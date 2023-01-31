If you're looking for a mouthwatering, indulgent dessert packed with chocolate and perfect for sharing, this is it. This Munchies skillet cookie is ready in just 25 minutes.

It takes just six ingredients to make this skillet cookie; butter, brown sugar, egg, vanilla extract, self raising flour and Munchies. Gooey, with delicious nuggets of Munchies chocolate and caramel, this cookie is perfect for sharing. Top with a generous helping of ice cream and serve.

Ingredients

80g unsalted butter, softened

60g soft light brown sugar

1 medium egg yolk

¼tsp vanilla extract

80g self-raising flour

50g Munchies or Rolos

Vanilla ice cream, to serve, optional

You will need:

18cm ovenproof skillet/frying pan/ cake tin, greased

Method

Heat the oven to 160C Fan/Gas 4. Beat the butter and sugar in a bowl until pale and fluffy. Add the egg yolk, vanilla and a pinch of salt, then beat until well combined. Fold in the flour until just combined. Spoon into a prepared skillet, level, then dot with chocolates, pushing them into the dough. Bake for 15 mins. Rest for 10 mins before serving with scoops of ice cream.

Top tips for making Munchies skillet cookie

You can swap the self-raising flour for gluten-free flour, if needed.

