A gooey, delicious cookie baked in a skillet. A great dessert for sharing with loved ones...

munchies skillet cookies in a skillet pan
Serves2
SkillEasy
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time15 mins
Total Time25 mins
Cost RangeCheap
Nutrition Per PortionRDA
Calories700 Kcal35%
Saturated Fat24 g120%
Fat42 g60%
Carbohydrates73 g28%
If you're looking for a mouthwatering, indulgent dessert packed with chocolate and perfect for sharing, this is it. This Munchies skillet cookie is ready in just 25 minutes.

It takes just six ingredients to make this skillet cookie; butter, brown sugar, egg, vanilla extract, self raising flour and Munchies. Gooey, with delicious nuggets of Munchies chocolate and caramel, this cookie is perfect for sharing. Top with a generous helping of ice cream and serve.

Ingredients

  • 80g unsalted butter, softened
  • 60g soft light brown sugar
  • 1 medium egg yolk
  • ¼tsp vanilla extract
  • 80g self-raising flour
  • 50g Munchies or Rolos
  • Vanilla ice cream, to serve, optional
  • You will need:
  • 18cm ovenproof skillet/frying pan/ cake tin, greased

Method

  1. Heat the oven to 160C Fan/Gas 4. Beat the butter and sugar in a bowl until pale and fluffy. Add the egg yolk, vanilla and a pinch of salt, then beat until well combined. Fold in the flour until just combined.
  2. Spoon into a prepared skillet, level, then dot with chocolates, pushing them into the dough. Bake for 15 mins. Rest for 10 mins before serving with scoops of ice cream.

You can swap the self-raising flour for gluten-free flour, if needed.

Jess Meyer
Jess Meyer
Food Editor

Jess is the Group Food Editor at Future PLC, working across brands in the woman’s lifestyle group, including Woman and Home, Woman’s Weekly, Woman, Woman’s Own, Chat, womanandhome.com and Goodto.com. Hailing from the Antibodies, Jess has a background in media and video production, with many years of experience working on tv and commercial video projects. After relocating to the UK, Jess studied at Leiths School of Food and Wine in London, graduating with a diploma in culinary arts before gaining a scholarship to study at the Ecole Nationale Superieure de Patisserie (ENSP) in France, where she learned the fine art of French patisserie.

