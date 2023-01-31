If you're looking for a mouthwatering, indulgent dessert packed with chocolate and perfect for sharing, this is it. This Munchies skillet cookie is ready in just 25 minutes.
It takes just six ingredients to make this skillet cookie; butter, brown sugar, egg, vanilla extract, self raising flour and Munchies. Gooey, with delicious nuggets of Munchies chocolate and caramel, this cookie is perfect for sharing. Top with a generous helping of ice cream and serve.
Ingredients
- 80g unsalted butter, softened
- 60g soft light brown sugar
- 1 medium egg yolk
- ¼tsp vanilla extract
- 80g self-raising flour
- 50g Munchies or Rolos
- Vanilla ice cream, to serve, optional
- You will need:
- 18cm ovenproof skillet/frying pan/ cake tin, greased
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- Heat the oven to 160C Fan/Gas 4. Beat the butter and sugar in a bowl until pale and fluffy. Add the egg yolk, vanilla and a pinch of salt, then beat until well combined. Fold in the flour until just combined.
- Spoon into a prepared skillet, level, then dot with chocolates, pushing them into the dough. Bake for 15 mins. Rest for 10 mins before serving with scoops of ice cream.
Top tips for making Munchies skillet cookie
You can swap the self-raising flour for gluten-free flour, if needed.
You might also like...
- Easy chocolate chip cookies recipe (opens in new tab)
- Chocolate cookies (opens in new tab)
- Valentine's Day desserts (opens in new tab)
Jess is the Group Food Editor at Future PLC, working across brands in the woman’s lifestyle group, including Woman and Home, Woman’s Weekly, Woman, Woman’s Own, Chat, womanandhome.com and Goodto.com. Hailing from the Antibodies, Jess has a background in media and video production, with many years of experience working on tv and commercial video projects. After relocating to the UK, Jess studied at Leiths School of Food and Wine in London, graduating with a diploma in culinary arts before gaining a scholarship to study at the Ecole Nationale Superieure de Patisserie (ENSP) in France, where she learned the fine art of French patisserie.
-
Beetroot and butternut squash bruschetta
A flavour-packed bruschetta loaded with beetroot, butternut squash, pumpkin seeds, garlic and more...
By Rose Fooks • Published
-
Munchies skillet cookie
A gooey, delicious cookie baked in a skillet. A great dessert for sharing with loved ones...
By Jess Meyer • Published
-
Lemon and rhubarb posset
Sweet, citrus lemon paired with sticky tangy rhubarb - a match made in heaven. Perfect for two...
By Jess Meyer • Published
-
Mozzarella and tomato ‘bruschetta’ salad
A filling salad that doesn't shy away from flavour. Perfect as a hearty lunch or light dinner...
By Jess Meyer • Published
-
Coq au vin pie
A warming pie packed with tender chunks of chicken, succulent bacon and a rich red wine gravy...
By Rose Fooks • Published
-
Lemon and rhubarb posset
Sweet, citrus lemon paired with sticky tangy rhubarb - a match made in heaven. Perfect for two...
By Jess Meyer • Published
-
Mum shares insanely easy and cheap hack to clean the pesky dust behind your radiators
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
This super easy heating hack to save on energy bills takes SECONDS to do
By Kudzai Chibaduki • Last updated
-
Why did EasyJet cancel flights? All you need to know about the airport disruptions
Holidaymakers have been warned over NINE days of planned strikes expected to cause chaos this summer
By Selina Maycock • Last updated