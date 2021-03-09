We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Golden, crunchy and oh so moreish – these onion rings deliver on taste and texture. Our shallow fry onion rings give you restaurant-worthy results in the comfort of your own kitchen and all within 15 minutes. Serve them as a side with a chunky homemade chutney or creamy lemon and herb mayonnaise. We’ll be piling them on top of a juicy beef or halloumi burger, for a classic British pub grub experience.

Ingredients 100g (4oz) plain flour

1 egg

150ml (¼ pt) milk

1-2tsp mild mustard

salt and freshly ground black pepper for seasoning

2 large Spanish onions

vegetable oil

Method Place the flour in a large bowl. Make a well in centre and break the egg into it. Beat lightly then gradually pour in the milk.

Continue beating milk and egg, incorporating all the flour, to make a smooth batter. Whisk in the mustard and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Peel Spanish onions and cut into thick slices. Separate slices into rings. Dip each ring in batter and shallow-fry in hot vegetable oil for 1-2 mins, turning once, until golden brown. Drain and serve with salsa to dip.

Tips for making onion rings:

Soak your sliced onions in cold water before coating them in the batter. This will dilute their sulfur content - making your onion rings slightly sweeter.

White or brown onions tend to work best in onion rings, as the high sugar content in red onions makes them more likely to burn.

