Orange marmalade cake is perfect when served warm with whipped cream.

Orange marmalade cake is easy to make, using mostly store cupboard ingredients along with some fresh butter, eggs and oranges. The marmalade – a classic English spread (and a favourite of Paddington Bear’s) – gives the cake a moist, syrupy sweetness. We’ve used a shop-bought jar to save on time, but you could make your own Seville marmalade instead. A marmalade with peel works well here, adding a great texture and tanginess to your sponge. Enjoy with a cuppa, or warm up and drizzle with cream after a Sunday roast.

Ingredients 175g butter, softened

175g caster sugar

3 medium eggs, beaten

175g self-raising flour

1tsp baking powder

3tbsp thin cut Seville marmalade

To decorate:

Sifted icing sugar

Grated zest of 1 orange

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/160°C Fan/Gas Mark 4. Grease and line a 20.5cm round cake tin.

Put all the ingredients for the cake mixture in the bowl of an electric mixer and, starting on the low setting, beat together all the ingredients well. Beat for a couple of minutes to make sure all the ingredients are well combined and you have a creamy cake batter. Spoon into the prepared tin and bake for 50 mins to 1 hour.

Leave to cool in the tin for a couple of minutes, then turn out onto a wire cooling rack. When ready to serve, sieve with a little icing sugar and decorate with the grated zest of an orange.

Top tip for making orange marmalade cake:

It’s important when making an all-in-one cake that the butter is softened or it won’t incorporate properly in the mix. You can always use a soft margarine if you feel that’s easier.

