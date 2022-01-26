We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sweet golden pancakes dotted with raspberries and sandwiched around ice cream laced with peach sauce. These are truly decadent.

Raspberries and pancakes are perfect partners – sweet, fluffy clouds of batter, contrasting with piquant fruit. We find the raspberries are best cooked in with the batter, so their sharpness is softened slightly by the cooking. And frozen raspberries are just as good as fresh here – probably even better because they are less firm. Use any ice cream you fancy. A classic vanilla is great but we also like raspberry ripple. If you don’t want to make the peach sauce, you can cheat by using peach sorbet instead of ice cream. It will melt slightly against the warm pancakes, and form a little sauce of its own. And if you prefer your pancakes thin and simple, try our classic pancake recipe.

Ingredients For the pancakes:

2 large eggs, separated

75ml milk

100g self-raising flour

4 tbsp caster sugar

Pinch of salt

150g raspberries, thawed if frozen

1 tbsp vegetable oil for frying

411g can peach slices in juice

Ice cream to serve

Method Place the egg yolks and milk in a large bowl, sift over the flour, caster sugar and salt and mix well. Whisk the egg whites in a clean grease-free bowl until they form soft peaks. Fold into the flour mixture. Gently stir in the raspberries.

Heat a little oil in a large frying pan. Drop two to three large spoonfuls of the pancake mixture into the hot pan and cook for 2 minutes until golden. Turn over and cook for a further 1 minute. Transfer to a clean tea towel to keep warm. Cook the remaining batter in the same way to make 8 pancakes.

To make the sauce: Puree the peaches and juice in a food processor until smooth. Serve the pancakes sandwiched with ice cream and peach sauce.

Top tips for raspberry pancakes

To get a good rise from your batter, the milk and flour need time to work together, so always allow the batter to rest for 10 minutes or so before you start to cook it.

