These peanut butter muffins are the ultimate treat for fans of the nutty spread.

Creamy peanut butter and sweet chocolate chips come together beautifully in this delicious peanut butter muffin recipe. A cheap and super simple treat to make, these baked goodies can be made in a quick half hour, using just 7 ingredients (and most of which are already available in your kitchen cupboard). Packed full of flavour – they’re a must-try for any peanut butter lover.

Ingredients 300g self-raising flour

1tsp baking powder

100g chocolate chips

175g crunchy peanut butter

120g soft brown sugar

2 eggs

200ml milk

Method Preheat oven to 200°C/400°F/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6. Line a muffin tray with 12 cases.

In a bowl sift together the self-raising flour and baking powder.

Mix through the chocolate chips.

In a separate bowl mix the peanut butter, sugar, eggs and milk and mix until well combined.

Pour the dry ingredients into the wet and mix until just combined.

Divide the mixture between the 12 cases.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until well risen and firm to the touch.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool fully.

Top tips for making peanut butter muffins:

For a real American twist, serve these spread with jam.

