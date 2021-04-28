We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These soft, moist peanut butter cupcakes are made with ripe bananas, light brown sugar, and sour cream.

Top each peanut butter cupcake with a swirl of peanut butter infused cream cheese frosting. The sweetness of the icing sugar and the savoury flavour of the peanuts work wonders together. Top with dry roasted peanuts finely chopped and serve. This recipe makes 12 cupcakes.

Ingredients 50g butter, at room temperature

100g smooth peanut butter

150g light soft brown sugar

2 eggs

150g plain flour, sifted

1 tablespoon baking powder

120ml soured cream

2 medium ripe bananas, mashed

For the frosting:

75g cream cheese

75g smooth peanut butter

300g icing sugar, sifted

25g dry roasted peanuts, finely chopped

Method Preheat the oven to 160ºC/325ºF/Gas Mark 3. Line a 12 hole muffin tin with paper cases.

In a large bowl, cream together the butter, peanut butter and sugar for 3–5 minutes until pale and fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time, whisking between each addition.

Fold in the flour and baking powder until you have a thick batter. Stir in the soured cream, then gently fold in the bananas. Spoon the mixture into the muffin cases until two thirds full. Bake for 20–25 minutes until risen and the sponge bounces back when touched. Remove from the oven and leave to cool on a wire rack.

For the frosting, place the cream cheese and peanut butter in a large mixing bowl and using an electric hand whisk, whisk until light and fluffy. Slowly add the icing sugar one tablespoon at a time, whisking between each addition.

If the icing is stiff to begin with, but don’t be tempted to loosen it with any liquid, just continue whisking and it will soften up. Spoon the frosting into a piping bag fitted with a star nozzle.

Pipe swirls of frosting over the cupcakes and sprinkle with chopped peanuts to decorate.

Top tips for making peanut butter cupcakes

Try this peanut butter cupcake recipe with a chocolate hazelnut spread instead. It’s the perfect substitute for peanut butter as it’s similar in texture. Or you could opt for half and half, which would result in chocolate peanut butter cupcakes instead.

