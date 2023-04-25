Succulent sausage meat with a warming chorizo flavor wrapped in a buttery, golden puff pastry.
The perfect buffet food (opens in new tab) for sharing, this hearty pork and chorizo plait serves 8 and takes just 35 minutes to prep. The filling is made up of red onion, garlic, pork mince, and sausage meat as well as sun-dried tomato paste, chorizo crumb, and apple - which really works wonders with the meatiness of the pork and chorizo.
Ingredients
- 1tbsp olive oil
- 1 red onion, finely chopped
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 1tbsp chopped thyme, plus sprigs to garnish
- 100g fresh white breadcrumbs
- 250g pork mince
- 400g pork sausage meat
- 2tbsp sun-dried tomato paste
- 75g chorizo crumb
- 1 apple, peeled and grated
- 500g block puff pastry
- 1 egg, beaten
Method
- Heat the oil in a small frying pan and add the onion and garlic. Cook over a medium heat for 3-4 mins, until softened. Transfer to a bowl and leave to cool. Add the thyme, breadcrumbs, pork mince, sausage meat, tomato paste and chorizo and mix well to combine. Gently stir through the apple until evenly distributed.
- Roll the mixture into a 30cm-long sausage shape and set aside. On a floured work surface, roll out the pastry to a 28cm x 38cm rectangle. Transfer to a baking sheet lined with baking parchment.
- Sit the rolled sausage in the middle of the rolled-out pastry. Using a sharp knife, cut downward-slanting diagonal lines, starting 2cm from the edge of the sausage and spaced 5cm apart, down each side. Fold up the ends, then plait alternate strips of pastry over the sausage, to neatly cover it. Chill in the fridge for 1 hr.
- Heat the oven to 160C Fan/Gas 4. Brush the pastry with the beaten egg, place in the oven then bake for 45-50 mins, until golden and completely cooked through.
- Slice the plait and serve warm or cold, garnished with a few sprigs of thyme.
Top tips for making pork and chorizo plait
To make ahead, make the plait the night before and keep covered in the fridge, before baking.
Rose Fooks is Deputy Food Editor at Future Publishing, creating recipes, reviewing products and writing food features for a range of lifestyle and home titles including GoodTo and Woman&Home. Before joining the team, Rose obtained a Diplome de Patisserie and Culinary Management at London’s Le Cordon Bleu. Going on to work in professional kitchens at The Delaunay and Zedel.
