Minced pork infused with chilli flakes, cumin seeds, garlic, coriander, and onions.

These pork ragu enchiladas have a rich tomato-based sauce, a creamy cheese topping, and heaps of veg all for just 400 calories per serving. Garnish with spring onions and serve with homemade tomato salsa.

Ingredients 1kg (2¼lb) minced pork

1 tbsp olive oil

2 medium onions, peeled and chopped

1 red, 1 yellow and 1 green pepper, deseeded and diced

1 tsp dried chilli flakes or 1 fresh chilli, deseeded and chopped

2 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped

1 tbsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp coriander seeds, roughly crushed

400g can chopped tomatoes

1 chicken stock cube

To serve:

2 packs 8 soft flour tortillas

200ml tub of crème fraîche

200g (7oz) mature Cheddar and Red Leicester cheese, grated

4 spring onions, trimmed and chopped

Tomato salsa

8 tomatoes, chopped,

4 spring onions, trimmed and chopped,

2 tablespoons sweet chilli sauce

Method Heat a large frying pan, add half the mince in a thin layer and dry-fry for 5 mins until browned. Tip into a large bowl. Cook the rest of the mince. Add to the first batch.

Heat the oil in the pan, add the onion and cook for 5 mins. Stir in the peppers, chilli, garlic, cumin and coriander seeds, and fry for 5 mins. Pour in the can of tomatoes and a can full of hot water and then crumble in the stock cube. Simmer, uncovered, for at least an hour, or longer, until the liquid is almost absorbed.

Warm the tortillas in the microwave (2 at a time for 15 seconds) to make them more flexible. Divide the hot pork mixture between them, roll them up, pack into 1 or 2 dishes. Spoon crème fraîche over, sprinkle with the grated cheese.

Put the dish under the grill, on medium, until sizzling and golden. Sprinkle with spring onion.

Mix the salsa ingredients together and serve with the enchiladas.

Top tips for making pork ragu enchiladas

To freeze, cool completely, and then cover with cling film and seal and label. Freeze for up to one month.

To serve from the freezer, thaw in the fridge overnight and reheat in an oven at 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6 for 30-40 minutes.

