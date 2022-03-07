We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A vibrant and velvety pumpkin and orange soup, that makes a perfect warming lunch or cosy dinner option.

Pumpkins are such a great seasonal vegetables. They are usually available from late September through til December – so not just for Halloween. Though a large portion of the UK harvest is used to for carving, it’s a shame not to make the most of the delicious and nutritious flesh as well. Blended down in soups, the texture becomes beautifully silky – just perfect for a comforting meal. And like all orange vegetables, pumpkins are high in betacarotene, which is great for skin, eyes and brain health. If you can’t get hold of pumpkin for this recipe, use butternut squash or sweet potatoes instead. This soup is also suitable for vegetarians and vegans – ideal if you have lots of different dietary requirements in the same family.

Ingredients 375g (13oz) pumpkin, peeled and roughly chopped (you can also use butternut squash)

150g (5oz) carrot, peeled and roughly chopped

300g (11oz) onion, roughly chopped

1.3 litres (2¼ pt) vegetable stock (or chicken stock for non-veggies)

100g red lentils

Salt and freshly-ground black pepper

Finely-grated rind and juice of 1 large orange

Method Put all the ingredients except the orange in a large saucepan and bring to the boil. Cover and simmer gently on the hob for 20-25 mins or until all the vegetables are very tender.

Leave the soup to cool slightly before pureeing in a blender or food processor. Stir in the grated orange rind and juice and adjust seasoning to taste.

Top tip for making pumpkin and orange soup

Try adding 1 tsp of mild curry paste or ½ tsp chilli flakes to the vegetables before cooking for a hint of spice. If serving to non-vegans, you can swirl a little sour cream on the top before serving.

