Probably the cutest way to serve up pancakes ever – kids just love these beautiful, fat-bummed bunnies.

This recipe uses Scotch pancakes. The smooth batter makes for a nicely even-coloured rabbit, and it’s easy to control the sizes of the head and body. Alternatively, you could use American pancakes, or even our classic pancake recipe if you prefer. Bunnies make a great treat for Pancake Day or Valentine’s Day. This recipe serves one, but it’s really easy to multiply everything up to make it for more people. You can even get the kids to help put together their own bunnies. Cut out the ears and feet in advance, and your small people can help to arrange them on their plate.

Watch how to make Rabbit pancakes

Ingredients 3 pancakes

2 pieces of banana

2 strawberries

Melted chocolate

Whipped cream

Method Take one Scotch pancake and cut out 2 ears and 2 feet for the bunny.

Take one small Scotch pancake and place on the plate along with bunny ears. Add a large Scotch pancake and pop on the feet.

Add bananas for the bottoms of the bunny’s feet.

Slice strawberries in half and cut out a triangle shape at the top of each strawberry to make love hearts.

Create the bunnies toes with melted chocolate in a piping bag.

Finally add a dollop of cream for the bunny’s tail. Serve.

Top tip for making rabbit pancakes

You can use shop-bought Scotch pancakes for this recipe if you prefer. Use a full size one for the body, and trim a second one to make a slightly smaller circle for the head.

