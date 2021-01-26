We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Scotch pancakes make a great brunch or breakfast and are made with just five ingredients.

This recipe makes 12 delicious Scotch pancakes and will take just 35 mins to prepare and cook. These griddled pancakes are perfect served with raspberries and maple syrup and you don’t need a special griddle pan to make them – an ordinary heavy-based frying pan will do just as well. Leftover batter can be stored in the fridge to use the next day.

Ingredients 225g self-raising flour

Pinch salt

50g caster sugar

2 medium eggs

Milk - to make up to 300ml with the eggs

200g blueberries (optional)

Maple syrup (optional)

Butter to serve (optional)

Method Prepare for your pancake recipe by first lightly grease a heavy-based frying pan or flat griddle pan and heat on a medium setting. Sift the flour, salt and sugar together in a bowl.

Beat the eggs and milk together making sure you have made up the amount to 300ml. Slowly pour the eggs and milk into the flour and beat together until you have a smooth, creamy batter.

Test the heat of the pan put a teaspoonful of batter onto the pan. If it sizzles and cooks in less than a minute it is ready. Drop tablespoons of the batter onto the pan and smooth with the back of a spoon.

Cook until bubbles start to appear on the surface of each pancake, this will take about 3 to 4 minutes. Flip the pancakes over and cook until firm and golden.

Keep the pancakes warm and repeat with the remaining batter. Serve the pancakes hot with blueberries and maple syrup poured over and top with a knob of butter.

Top tips for making Scotch pancakes

Just use golden syrup if you haven't any maple syrup. Alternatively, simply serve the pancakes with a spread of butter.

Once cooked, these pancakes can be stored in the fridge up for up to 2 days. Reheat in the microwave or in the toaster. They can also be frozen, just wrap in tin foil or clingfilm to make sure the pancakes don't stick together and freeze for up to 1 month.

