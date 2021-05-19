We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Top your cupcakes with a homemade raspberry jam buttercream ready in just a few simple steps. This buttercream recipe will top an average of 12 regular cupcakes.

This sticky-sweet buttercream is perfect for piping on top of cupcakes, be it chocolate cupcakes or raspberry cupcakes. For the smoothest buttercream opt for seedless jam. You could also add a few drops of pink food colouring to brighten the buttercream. Add a spoonful or two of icing sugar if the buttercream gets too wet if you opt for food colouring.

Ingredients 384g icing sugar

128g unsalted butter

1tbsp of seedless raspberry jam

A few drops of pink food colouring (optional)

Fresh raspberries and sprinkles to decorate

Method Cream the butter and a third of the icing sugar until smooth and repeat until all the icing sugar has been combined.

Add the raspberry jam and mix again for 3-5 mins until light and fluffy. Add a few drops of food colouring at this point and mix.

Pipe or pallet knife the icing onto the cooled cupcake. Add the sprinkles and top with a fresh raspberry.

Top tips for making raspberry jam buttercream

Try making raspberry jam from scratch using our classic raspberry jam recipe. It’ll make your buttercream icing taste extra fresh. This recipe would work just as well with other berries too like strawberries or blackberries.

