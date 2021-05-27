We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These romantic red rose cupcakes are an ideal treat to make for Valentine’s Day. Flavour these cupcakes with rich dark chocolate and coffee.

With a luxurious chocolate sponge and vibrant red buttercream, these rose cupcakes not only look the part but taste delicious too. Just like our Valentine’s cupcakes, these rose cupcakes are perfect as a food gift for Valentine’s Day. This recipe makes 12 rose topped chocolate cupcakes.

Ingredients 110g butter

110g 48% dark chocolate

10g coffee granules

60g self raising flour

60g plain flour

10g cornflour

25g cocoa powder

⅓ tsp bicarbonate of soda

240g caster sugar

2 eggs, lightly beaten

3½ tsp vegetable oil or olive oil (not virgin oil)

50ml buttermilk

80ml of water

For the icing:

110g butter

400g icing sugar

2 tbls milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp poppy red colouring

½ tsp ruby red colouring

For the leaves:

50g flower paste

Green colouring

1 small rose leaf cutter

You will also need:

Muffin trays

12 cases

Wilton 1B tip

Large piping bag

Household sponge

Method To make the leaves: Colour the flower paste with the holly-green colouring. Roll thinly, 1/8th of an inch thick, cut 12 leaves and place on a sponge to dry.

To make the cakes : Preheat the oven to 160°C/320°F/Gas Mark 3 and line a 12-hole muffin tray with cupcake cases.

Place butter, chopped chocolate, coffee granules and water in a large bowl over a pan of boiling water, stir gently until melted then remove from the heat and allow to cool.

Sift the flour, cocoa and bicarbonate of soda into a large bowl. Stir in the sugar and make a well in the centre. Add the beaten eggs, oil and buttermilk and the chocolate mixture, stirring with a large spoon until completely combined.

Fill cupcake cases to 2/3 full and bake for 30 minutes. Remove and cool in the tins for 10 minutes before cooling on a wire rack ready for icing.

To make the icing: Add butter, icing sugar and vanilla extract to a large mixing bowl, then beat for about 5 minutes with an electric whisk until smooth. Add the red colouring and beat again. Pour the milk gradually, if you need to loosen the mixture. Pipe roses onto your cakes.

Top tips for making rose cupcakes

You can easily adapt this rose cupcakes recipe to suit other special occasions too. Leave out the red food colouring and pipe white buttercream roses for a wedding. Choose blue or pink food colouring for a baby shower. Find out everything you need to know about how to ice cupcakes including how to perfect the art of piping roses with our ultimate guide.

