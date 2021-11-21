This rhubarb crumble cake is a tasty spin on everyone’s favourite fruity winter pudding.
Sweet yet tart – a rhubarb crumble is a classic British pudding we all savour. And we’ve adapted it into cake form, that’s perfect as an alternative dessert or delicious on-the-go snack. It has all of the wonderful, stick-to-your-ribs goodness that you get with any fruit crumble complimented by a light, moist sponge. It’ll take you just over an hour and a half to make and will give you 12 generous slices to gobble. We recommend serving this cake warm with some ice cream or whipped cream. Or go classic with a dollop of vanilla custard.
Ingredients
- For the crumble:
- 100g cold butter, cubed
- 100g demerara sugar
- 100g plain flour
- 100g skin-on almonds, chopped
- 400g pink rhubarb, chopped into 5cm pieces
- 30g caster sugar
- Zest of 1 orange
- For the cake:
- 175g soft butter, plus extra for greasing
- 200g caster sugar
- 1tsp vanilla paste
- Zest of 1 orange
- 4 large eggs
- 175g plain flour
- 1tsp baking powder
- 100g ground almonds
- 100g (31⁄2oz) skin-on almonds, chopped
- you will need:
- 23cm (9in) round pie tray, greased
Method
For the crumble, rub the butter, sugar and flour together until the mix resembles large breadcrumbs, add in the almonds and set aside.
Heat the oven to 180C/ Gas 4. Toss the rhubarb in the sugar and orange zest, and bake in the oven for 10-15 mins until just tender. Remove and leave to cool.
For the cake, cream together the butter, sugar, vanilla and orange zest until light, add in the eggs gradually and mix until fully incorporated. Sift in the flour, baking powder and ground almonds and fold this through the mixture, followed by the chopped almonds. Pour the batter into the prepared pie tray and spread evenly. Top with the rhubarb and crumble, and bake in the oven for 40-45 mins until golden. Leave to cool completely before serving.
Top tips for making rhubarb crumble cake:
If you'd rather sweeten your rhubarb without sugar - try natural honey or agave syrup instead. It'll also save a few calories too.
