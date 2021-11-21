We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This rhubarb crumble cake is a tasty spin on everyone’s favourite fruity winter pudding.

Sweet yet tart – a rhubarb crumble is a classic British pudding we all savour. And we’ve adapted it into cake form, that’s perfect as an alternative dessert or delicious on-the-go snack. It has all of the wonderful, stick-to-your-ribs goodness that you get with any fruit crumble complimented by a light, moist sponge. It’ll take you just over an hour and a half to make and will give you 12 generous slices to gobble. We recommend serving this cake warm with some ice cream or whipped cream. Or go classic with a dollop of vanilla custard.

Ingredients For the crumble:

100g cold butter, cubed

100g demerara sugar

100g plain flour

100g skin-on almonds, chopped

400g pink rhubarb, chopped into 5cm pieces

30g caster sugar

Zest of 1 orange

For the cake:

175g soft butter, plus extra for greasing

200g caster sugar

1tsp vanilla paste

Zest of 1 orange

4 large eggs

175g plain flour

1tsp baking powder

100g ground almonds

100g (31⁄2oz) skin-on almonds, chopped

you will need:

23cm (9in) round pie tray, greased

Method For the crumble, rub the butter, sugar and flour together until the mix resembles large breadcrumbs, add in the almonds and set aside.

Heat the oven to 180C/ Gas 4. Toss the rhubarb in the sugar and orange zest, and bake in the oven for 10-15 mins until just tender. Remove and leave to cool.

For the cake, cream together the butter, sugar, vanilla and orange zest until light, add in the eggs gradually and mix until fully incorporated. Sift in the flour, baking powder and ground almonds and fold this through the mixture, followed by the chopped almonds. Pour the batter into the prepared pie tray and spread evenly. Top with the rhubarb and crumble, and bake in the oven for 40-45 mins until golden. Leave to cool completely before serving.

Top tips for making rhubarb crumble cake:

If you'd rather sweeten your rhubarb without sugar - try natural honey or agave syrup instead. It'll also save a few calories too.

