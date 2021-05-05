We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This rich chocolate and rum cake gives a boozy twist to the classic chocolate cake.

Our recipe for chocolate and rum cake uses traditional chocolate cake ingredients, combined with a decadent splash of dark rum, almonds and double cream, to create a cake that’s the perfect adults-only, devilish dessert. This indulgently rich chocolate and rum cake is ideal for the final course at a dinner party or for a birthday, as the combination of flavours is really something special.

Ingredients 225g (8oz) butter, softened

300g (10oz) caster sugar

4 medium eggs, separated

175g (6oz) self-raising flour

25g (1oz) cocoa powder

50g (2oz) ground almonds

175g (6oz) good quality dark chocolate, melted

For the filling and icing:

500ml (18fl oz) double cream

300g (10oz) good quality dark chocolate, chopped

2tbsp dark rum

You will need:

23cm (9in) round spring-form cake tin

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F, gas mark 4). In a large bowl, beat the softened butter with half the sugar until pale and light. Gradually beat in the egg yolks and fold in the flour, cocoa powder and ground almonds alternately with the melted chocolate. Whisk the egg whites until stiff, then gradually whisk in the remaining sugar. Fold the egg whites into the cake mixture and pour into the tin.

Bake for 1 hour and 10 mins or until the cake is well risen and springy to the touch. Leave to cool in the tin for 5 mins, then turn out on to a wire rack.

To make the filling and icing, heat the cream until boiling, remove the pan from the heat and whisk in the chopped chocolate and rum until the texture is smooth and glossy. Leave to cool until the mixture has thickened.

Cut the cake into three layers horizontally and use some of the chocolate mixture to sandwich the layers together. Spread the remainder of the chocolate on the top and sides of the cake and serve in slices.

Tips for making rich chocolate and rum cake:

While two tablespoons may not seem like a lot, avoid being too over enthusiastic with the rum. Too much could impact the structural integrity of the cake and make it sink in the middle, as well as increasing the strength of the flavour.

