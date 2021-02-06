We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Roasted cabbage wedges make a great new healthy side to your roast dinner.

Sometimes all you need to do with vegetables is roast them to unlock all of the delicious flavours. Our roasted cabbage wedges maintain a little bit of crunch and are packed with natural sweetness. Don’t worry if the edges of your roasted cabbage catch and char a little – we actually like those bits the best. This winter green veg – in season in February – is also great as an accompaniment to a simple grilled chicken breast or steak.

Ingredients 1 small winter green cabbage, cut into 8 wedges, core trimmed

4-5 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp caraway, or cumin, seeds

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 large lemon, cut into 4 wedges

Method Set the oven to 220°C/425°F/Gas Mark 7. Brush the cabbage wedges all over with oil. Put them on a baking tray. Sprinkle with the seeds and season well. Add the lemon wedges.

Roast for about 25-30 mins, turning them over halfway through cooking. Squeeze lemon juice over before serving.

Top tips for making roasted cabbage wedges

This recipe can be adapted to use with Savoy cabbage or Brussels sprouts, but cook them in a pan and toss in the seeds.

Instead of cutting the roasted cabbage into wedges, you could also try cutting it into thick steaks and serve them as part of a vegetarian main meal.

