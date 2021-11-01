We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Take an ordinary roast to a whole new mouth-watering level with these roast new potatoes with garlic. Lightly crushed and roasted until golden and crisp, liberally seasoned with garlic, basil, parsley and mint, these potatoes cry out for second helpings.

While there’s a lot to love almost classic roasties, these tatties will elevate everything from roast chicken to baked fish. There’s no fiddly peeling and a shorter cooking time than regular roasties too. Just about any fresh herbs will work well in this dish – just remember that if you’re using hard herbs like rosemary or thyme it’s best to add them to the potatoes before popping in the oven. For a simpler version, try our roasted new potatoes.

Ingredients 1kg baby new potatoes

3tbsp olive oil

4 garlic cloves, bruised

1tbsp each chopped parsley, mint and basil

Method Put the potatoes into a pan of salted water, bring to the boil and cook for 5 mins. Drain well, then tip onto a board and gently crush each potato with a fork or masher.

Meanwhile, put the oil and garlic cloves into a large roasting dish and heat through in the oven at 200C fan, gas 7, for 5-10 mins. Remove cloves from the oven and carefully tip in the potatoes. Give the dish a shake to coat the potatoes and return to the oven for 15-20 mins, until they are golden and crisp.

Sprinkle all the herbs over the potatoes in the roasting dish, toss well and tip into a large serving bowl.

Top tip for making these roast new potatoes with garlic...

This recipe is a great way to use up any leftover boiled potatoes – they don't have to be new.

