Salty sweet caramelised parsnips and carrots are the ultimate decadence in a side dish.

If you hear the words ‘salted caramel’ you’re more likely to think of a sticky toffee pudding than a plate of parsnips. But at its core, that’s exactly what this dish is – a caramelised sauce with a delicious dose of saltiness. It’s one of the most indulgent ways we’ve come across to enjoy your root vegetables. For special meals like Christmas feasts, it’s an excellent choice. Though it’s delicious alongside turkey, we think it might be even better with a Boxing Day roast ham, or an American-themed Thanksgiving dinner. Whatever you eat them with, caramelised parsnips and carrots is an easy and delicious dish.

Ingredients 500g carrots, peeled

500g parsnips, peeled

25g butter

25g granulated sugar

Few stalks fresh thyme

Method Heat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas 6. Cut the carrots and parsnips into even sized chunks. Put in a roasting tin with the oil, thyme and seasoning. Roast for 30-40 mins, until tender.

Melt the butter and sugar together in a heavy-based pan. Increase the heat and cook for 5 mins. Add 1 tsp flaky sea salt.

Drizzle over the veg and coat well. Return to the oven for a few mins to crisp up. Serve with extra thyme, if you like.

Top tip for caramelised parsnips and carrots recipe

It has to be flakey sea salt that you use in this recipe - table salt is too fine and heavy to have the right effect and your vegetables will be overwhelmed by the salt.

