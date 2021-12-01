We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This rich and hearty sausage casserole will fast become a family favourite.

Meaty sausages, beautiful cannellini beans and lashings of rich sauce finished with a crunchy herb crumble. There really isn’t much to not like about this sausage crumble recipe, which makes for a lovely winter warmer meal. The crumble element is a great alternative to pastry (if you’ve overdone it on the pies) and adds a delicious texture to the tasty meaty filling. Scatter it onto your cooked mixture and cook till golden in the oven. Then serve simply with buttery green vegetables.

Ingredients 6-8 herby sausages

6 rashers smoked streaky bacon, chopped

1 large onion, peeled and cut into wedges

410g can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

1 ham or vegetable stock cube

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

400g can chopped tomatoes

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the topping:

150g (5oz) plain flour

75g (2½oz) butter, cubed

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Method Set the oven to Gas Mark 3, or 160°C.

Place the sausages in a casserole dish and scatter over the chopped bacon, onion and beans.

Pouring 200ml (7fl oz) boiling water into a measuring jug, and adding the stock cube, stir until it’s dissolved. Then stir in the smoked paprika and chopped tomatoes, and season well. Pour this mixture into the casserole dish.

Cover the casserole dish with a lid or foil, and place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven. Bake for about 1½ hours, or until the sausages are cooked and the onion has softened.

To make the crumble topping: Tip the flour into a bowl and rub in the butter until the mixture starts to bind together. Mix in the parsley and some salt and pepper.

Increase the oven temperature to Gas Mark 6, or 200°C.

Scatter the crumble mixture over the top of the casserole, and then cook, uncovered, for about 30 minutes, or until the crumble topping is a light-golden colour. Remove from the oven and

Serve with green vegetables or salad.

Top tips for making sausage crumble:

If you don't have any smoked paprika, you can give the recipe an Italian flavour by adding 1 level teaspoon of dried oregano or thyme.

