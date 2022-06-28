This sausage and bean stew is a fancy take on baked beans and sausages - a brilliant warming winter dish.
When cooking for the family we love a one pot dish, and this one is a winner. It's great for cooking with older kids or teaching your teenager before they head off to live on their own, so they know they don't have to eat tinned food all the time. This recipe serves four, but it's easy to make double if you prefer. That way you have two nights dinners ready to go and all you need to do the second night is reheat. Serve with crusty bread or toast.
Ingredients
- 12 good quality sausages, any flavour (use two packets of six)
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 x 300g pots fresh tomato and herb sauce
- 540g jar large butter beans, rinsed and drained
- Freshly chopped herbs, to garnish
Method
- Put the sausages and onion in a pan and cook until the sausages are beginning to brown, turning them occasionally.
- Stir in the sauce. Fill one pot with water and add to the pan. Bring the mixture to the boil, then simmer for 20 mins.
- Add the drained beans and simmer for a further 5-10 mins or until the beans are heated through, the sausages are cooked and the sauce is the required consistency. Garnish with herbs.
Top tip for making sausage and bean stew
This is a great make ahead dish. Make a day in advance and chill. Reheat thoroughly, adding a little extra water. You can also freeze it, but defrost thoroughly before reheating.
By Jessica Dady • Published
Beans and sausage bake
This beans and sausage bake is packed with chunky potatoes, flageolet and kidney beans in a rich, tomato sauce. A perfect sausage supper.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
Mexican bean sausage soup
Mexican bean and sausage soup is a warm and filling dinner or lunch recipe that you'll want to make time and time again with spicy chorizo and more
By Nichola Palmer • Published
