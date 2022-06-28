Sausage and bean stew recipe

(212 ratings)

Our sausage and bean stew is a fail-safe family recipe. It's basically baked beans and sausages, but it's so good you'll never want to eat them out of a tin again.

Serves4
SkillEasy
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time40 mins
Total Time50 mins
Cost RangeCheap
Nutrition Per PortionRDA
Calories980 Kcal49%
Fat73 g104%
This sausage and bean stew is a fancy take on baked beans and sausages - a brilliant warming winter dish. 

When cooking for the family we love a one pot dish, and this one is a winner. It's great for cooking with older kids or teaching your teenager before they head off to live on their own, so they know they don't have to eat tinned food all the time. This recipe serves four, but it's easy to make double if you prefer. That way you have two nights dinners ready to go and all you need to do the second night is reheat. Serve with crusty bread or toast.

Ingredients

  • 12 good quality sausages, any flavour (use two packets of six)
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 x 300g pots fresh tomato and herb sauce
  • 540g jar large butter beans, rinsed and drained
  • Freshly chopped herbs, to garnish

Method

  1. Put the sausages and onion in a pan and cook until the sausages are beginning to brown, turning them occasionally.
  2. Stir in the sauce. Fill one pot with water and add to the pan. Bring the mixture to the boil, then simmer for 20 mins.
  3. Add the drained beans and simmer for a further 5-10 mins or until the beans are heated through, the sausages are cooked and the sauce is the required consistency. Garnish with herbs.

Top tip for making sausage and bean stew

This is a great make ahead dish. Make a day in advance and chill. Reheat thoroughly, adding a little extra water. You can also freeze it, but defrost thoroughly before reheating.

Jessica Dady is Senior Content Editor at Goodto.com and has over 10 years of experience as a digital journalist, specialising in all things food, recipes, and SEO. From the best food hampers to cookbooks, from the best cake stands to baking sets, Jessica has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to must-have food products. A passionate baker, she spends much of her time creating celebration cakes for friends and family - particularly for her two lucky children.

