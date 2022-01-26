We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Bangers and mash meets Shrove Tuesday with these golden potato pancakes sandwiched around gravy-coated sausages.

Sausage pancakes make a brilliant weekend breakfast. The potato replaces the flour from a traditional pancake recipe, and makes a thick, bouncy base for the sausages – almost like a sausage and gravy sandwich. It’s a great way of using up mashed potato leftovers, if you made too much for dinner the day before. Similarly, save leftover gravy in the fridge where it will thicken and set, and you can use this up too. For vegetarians swap the sausages to a veggie version. Alternatively make the potato pancakes and serve them with a dollop of sour cream and freshly chopped herbs.

Ingredients 60g self-raising flour

175g milk

1 egg

Pinch of salt

200g mashed potato

6 sausages

1 tbsp gravy granules

Oil or butter for frying

Method Cook the sausages, according to the packet instructions, and prepare the mashed potato (if making from scratch, allow to cool before adding to the pancake batter).

Prepare the pancake batter by whisking the egg and milk together before pouring into the flour and salt. Add in the mashed potato and whisk to combine – making sure there are no lumps.

Start to cook the pancakes 10 mins before the sausages are ready. Heat a little oil or butter in a small frying pan and pour a ladle of batter into the pan. Allow to cook on one side before carefully turning. The mixture is quite soft, due to the potatoes, so this needs to be done quite carefully.

Use the gravy granules to make up a thick gravy with a spreadable consistency and spread a thick layer over the pancakes. Slice the sausages in half and place 3 on the gravy, then top with another pancake.

Top tip for sausage pancakes

Unlike traditional flour pancakes which you can turn with a deft flip, these take a little care to turn over. If you find they break up, try placing a plate over them and turning the whole pan to flip them onto the plate. Then you can slide them from the plate back into the pan.

