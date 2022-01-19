We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A healthier take on sausage and mash, bulking up the potato with other mashed roots.

Sausage and mash is probably this country’s favourite comfort food – a real pub grub classic. However, it can be hard on the waistline. This recipe uses carrots and swede mixed into the mashed potato, reducing calories and boosting the health benefits of the meal. The sausages themselves are slim chipolatas with a lower fat content than regular sausages. And finally it comes with a healthy helping of spring greens, adding to your five-a-day. All in, it weighs in at just 520 calories per portion – nearly half of what you’d expect from some pub versions.

Ingredients 200g King Edward potatoes

150g swede

150g carrots

12 pork and herb chipolatas

200ml half-fat crème fraiche

1 tsp olive oil

150g spring greens, chopped

2 tsp wholegrain mustard

Method Heat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas 6. Peel and roughly chop the potatoes, swede and carrots into small pieces and steam over a pan of simmering water for 15 mins, until tender.

While the vegetables are cooking, tip the sausages into a roasting tray and bake for around 15-20 mins, until cooked through.

Drain the potatoes, add half the crème fraîche and season well. Mash the vegetables and keep warm.

Heat the oil in a frying pan and cook the spring greens over a high heat for 3 mins. Reduce the heat slightly and spoon over the remaining crème fraîche and the mustard. Stir well to mix and serve with the hot mash and the sausages.

Top tips for making sausage and mash

