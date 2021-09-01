We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These Slimming World brownies are an indulgent sweet treat that work out at under 100 calories per slice.

Chocolatey, moist and utterly mouth-watering, this Slimming World brownie recipe is one you’ll come back to time and time again. Made with low calorie hot chocolate powder and sweet dried fruit, they’re a guilt-free hit of sweetness that fits perfectly into the Slimming World plan. This easy recipe makes 24 squares and will take just 35 mins to make and bake. Finish them off with a dusting of icing sugar or if you’re feeling naughty, serve warm with frozen yogurt.

Ingredients 110g low fat spread, suitable for baking

4 x 11g sachets low calorie hot chocolate powder

4tbsp sweetener

60g caster sugar

3 eggs

110g self-raising flour

1 level tsp baking powder

200g dried apricots, chopped

1tsp vanilla essence

1 level tsp icing sugar, to dust

Method Preheat the oven to 180C, gas 4 and line a 30cm x 20cm baking tin with baking parchment.

Melt the spread in a pan, remove from the heat and stir in the drinking chocolate, sweetener and sugar. Add the eggs and whisk until well combined.

Sift in the flour and baking powder and stir. Add the apricots to the mixture with the vanilla essence and mix well. Pour into the tin and bake for around 20 mins until just set – it will firm as it cools. These are delicious served straight from the oven or cooled and dusted with icing sugar.

Top tips for making Slimming World brownies recipe:

You can use other low-fat dried fruit options here instead of apricots. Think dried goji berries and banana chips - or sprinkle some almonds into the mixture for a bit of texture.

