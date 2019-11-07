GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're following the Slimming World plan you'll be happy to know that you can have your cake and eat it too with these simple, guilt-free cakes and dessert recipes.

If you're following the Slimming World plan you don't have to miss out on the good stuff. We've got loads of guilt-free Slimming World cakes and dessert recipes to enjoy while shifting the pounds.

These Slimming World versions are brilliant because they cut down on as much of the naughty stuff as possible without losing the flavour. From brownies and chocolate pots to Mississippi mud pies and banoffee treats, there are loads of scrumptious recipes to choose from.

See all of our delicious Slimming World recipes (opens in new tab) or scroll down to see all of our amazing Slimming World cakes and desserts below.

Slimming World cakes and dessert recipes

Slimming World's Spanish orange cake

(Image credit: Slimming World)

Roll up those sleeves and get baking with this next recipe. This light and delicious orange cake is infused with the zest and juice of two oranges and is smothered in a sticky sweet orange syrup which gives it an impressive shine. Serve with a cuppa and enjoy!

Get the recipe: Slimming World's Spanish orange cake (opens in new tab)

Slimming World's banoffee pie

(Image credit: Slimming World)

If you like banoffee pie you really must try this version. This guilt-free option serves 10 people and takes only half an hour to make. Dust with cocoa powder before serving and watch it disappear in minutes.

Get the recipe: Slimming World's banoffee pie (opens in new tab)

Slimming World's chocolate and apricot brownies

(Image credit: Slimming World)

Chocolate brownie fan? Don't worry, you're not the only one! These mouth-watering brownies are soft, squidgy and bejeweled with apricots. And if you have any leftovers you can pop them into the freezer for next time you need a sweet treat.

Get the recipe: Slimming World's chocolate and apricot brownies (opens in new tab)

Slimming World's chocolate vanilla cheesecake

(Image credit: Slimming World)

Not only does this cheesecake look good, it tastes good too. This smooth, creamy cheesecake has a Bourbon chocolate biscuit base, a dark chocolate drizzle and is dusted with cocoa powder to finish - delicious!

Get the recipe: Slimming World's chocolate vanilla cheesecake (opens in new tab)

Slimming World's orange and raspberry bites

(Image credit: Slimming World)

With an orange-infused sponge and heaps of raspberries on top, these fruity bites are just delicious. Sweetener, extra-light soft cheese and Quark make these cakes guilt-free. Why not whip up a batch this weekend?

Get the recipe: Slimming World's orange and raspberry bites (opens in new tab)

Slimming World's raspberry meringues

(Image credit: Slimming World)

If you're looking for a quick, sweet fix these raspberry meringues are ideal. You can make them in just 20 mins and you only need four ingredients too: sponge fingers, raspberries, sweetner and egg whites. Once you've tried this recipe you'll be making it over and over again as a mid-week dessert.

Get the recipe: Slimming World's raspberry meringues (opens in new tab)

Slimming World's spiced pears

(Image credit: Slimming World)

If you like pears, you're going to love this spiced pear recipe. Ideal for the autumn months, this delicious dessert is a great way to transform your pears and turn them into a showstopping dessert. Infused with cinnamon, cloves, red wine and blackcurrant cordial.

Get the recipe: Slimming World's spiced pears (opens in new tab)

Slimming World's Mississipi mud pie

(Image credit: Slimming World)

Give this American classic a Slimming World makeover. Made with skimmed milk, low-fat spread and a Slimming World favourite, Muller Light yogurt, this Mississippi mud pie is the perfect treat for sharing with the whole family.

Get the recipe: Slimming World's Mississippi mud pie (opens in new tab)

Slimming World’s whisky orange trifle

(Image credit: Slimming World)

How good does this trifle look? Not just for Christmas you know. This trifle is layered with kumquats, oranges, fromage frais, sponge fingers and infused with whisky. It's the perfect showstopper that is sure to turn a few heads.

Get the recipe: Slimming World's whisky orange trifle (opens in new tab)

Slimming World's iced raspberry and orange parfait

(Image credit: Slimming World)

Make this creamy parfait in advance and serve to lucky friends and family. Made with citrus orange and tangy raspberries, this refreshing dessert is a real treat. Serve with a splash of cream or small scoop of ice cream if you dare.

Get the recipe: Slimming World's iced raspberry and orange parfait (opens in new tab)

Slimming World's chocolate pots

(Image credit: Slimming World)

If you always go for the chocolate option when it comes to dessert you must try these simple chocolate pots. Each pot is made with dark chocolate, a hint of rum and plenty of fromage frais. We can't believe it's guilt-free!

Get the recipe: Slimming World's chocolate pots (opens in new tab)

Slimming World's mulled wine trifle

(Image credit: Slimming World)

The perfect dessert to whip up for the festive season, this mulled wine trifle is just bursting with flavour. You would never know that this Slimming World dessert is actually guilt-free. A splash of red wine, handful of mixed berries and a low-fat custard layer - you can't go wrong!

Get the recipe: Slimming World's mulled wine trifle (opens in new tab)

Slimming World’s cherry and vanilla brulees

(Image credit: Slimming World)

Have you ever made creme brûlées before? This Slimming World version is much easier than those Bake Off technical challenge-style recipes. Made with only six ingredients, these mini desserts taste just like the real thing. Bejeweled with cherries and topped with a sugar crust, they're too good to be true!

Get the recipe: Slimming World's cherry and vanilla brûlées (opens in new tab)

Slimming World's pear and rhubarb crumble

(Image credit: Slimming World)

Serve this hearty dessert up after your Sunday roast and watch is disappear in minutes. This sweet and warming bake is made with sweet pears, tangy rhubarb and topped with a buttery, but far from naughty crumble topping. We love it!

Get the recipe: Slimming World's pear and rhubarb crumble (opens in new tab)

Slimming World's tropical Eton mess

(Image credit: Slimming World)

With a delicious tropical flavour, this Slimming World Eton mess is really simple to make. The banana, passion fruit and pineapple works wonders together along with the crisp meringues and vanilla yogurt.

Get the recipe: Slimming World's tropical Eton mess (opens in new tab)

Slimming World's mince pies

(Image credit: Slimming World)

Rustle up a batch of these festive pies in no time thanks to this easy Slimming World recipe. Perfect as a food gift to your Slimming World chums, these mince pies can be made in advance before the Christmas rush.

Get the recipe: Slimming World's mince pies (opens in new tab)

Slimming World's classic chocolate mousse

(Image credit: Slimming World)

This rich and delicious chocolate mousse is one of our favourite Slimming World desserts - and it's yours too! Made with dark chocolate, egg, a dash of brandy and yogurt, this recipe makes four pots in just 35 mins. Easy!

Get the recipe: Slimming World's classic chocolate mousse (opens in new tab)

Slimming World's blueberry lime and prosecco jellies

(Image credit: Slimming World)

What's better than a glass of Prosecco? Prosecco jellies of course! These delightful little treats are the perfect sweet treat to settle those cravings, and they don't take long to make either.

Get the recipe: Slimming World's blueberry, lime and Prosecco jellies (opens in new tab)

Slimming World’s chocolate log

(Image credit: Slimming World)

Nothing says Christmas better than a chocolate log! And what makes this recipe even better is that it's a Slimming World version, meaning it'll taste good and be guilt-free too. Sounds right up our streets! Serve on Christmas Day and enjoy!

Get the recipe: Slimming World's chocolate log (opens in new tab)

Slimming World's apple posset

(Image credit: Slimming World)

Perfect for using up any apples you might have rolling around in your fruit bowl, these possets are sweet, sharp and easy to eat - you might have to hold yourself back from eating two or three! The perfect palette cleanser at dinner parties.

Get the recipe: Slimming World's apple posset (opens in new tab)

Honey and yoghurt cheesecake

We love this Greek-style honey and yogurt cheesecake. Yes, it really does taste as good as it looks. Made with extra-light spread, fat-free fromage frais and sweetener, this cheesecake is infused with honey and topped with refreshing orange segments.

Get the recipe: Slimming World's honey and yogurt cheesecake (opens in new tab)

