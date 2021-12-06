We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Slimming World’s pear and rhubarb crumble is a healthy and delicious way to enjoy the dessert.

Whether you’re an apple crumble fan or more of a rhubarb crumble recipe enthusiast, there’s no doubt this recipe will be the one for you if you’re looking for an easy way to adapt this classically British dessert. Instead of the traditional butter and sugar combination, Slimming World uses artificial sweetener and low-fat spread to create the same buttery crumble topping. While the rhubarb and pears, a perfect flavour combination, slowly cook in a mixture of orange juice and cinnamon to give it a strong flair of flavour.

Ingredients 2lb/908g rhubarb, cut into 2in/5cm pieces

11oz/312g pears, peeled, cored and sliced

Juice of 1 orange, plus 1 tsp finely grated zest

6 tbsp artificial sweetener

1 tsp ground cinnamon

For the topping:

1oz/28g low-fat spread

2 tbsp artificial sweetener

2oz/57g plain flour

Method Preheat your oven to 180C/350F/Gas 4. Place the rhubarb in a medium-size pie or glass dish. Add the pear slices, orange juice and zest, and toss together to combine. Sprinkle over the sweetener and cinnamon, and cook in the oven for 10-12 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the topping by placing the low-fat spread, sweetener and flour in a bowl. and rubbing together with your fingertips until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.

Remove the fruit from the oven. Sprinkle over the topping and cook for a further 10-12 minutes or until lightly golden. Allow to cool slightly before serving – its tastes great with a dollop of low-fat, ready-made custard), served warm or cold.

Tips for making Slimming World's pear and rhubarb crumble:

If you want to add a little more crunch to your Slimming World crumble, add some ground almonds to the topping.

