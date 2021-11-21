We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This tasty rhubarb and ginger crumble is a great winter pud that’s much healthier than other traditional crumble offerings.

Slimming World’s rhubarb crumble is a real teatime treat that delivers classic British crumble flavours whilst helpfully being low in fat too. The tart, tender rhubarb is topped with a golden, crunchy crumble that packs a nice ginger punch. And it’s incredibly quick and easy to whip up – taking just 45 minutes to make and bake. Allow to cool from the oven, before serving with a drizzle of low fat cream.

Ingredients 500g rhubarb, trimmed and cut into small pieces

3 tbsp sweetener

1 tsp ground ginger

Finely grated zest of ½ orange

Fat free natural fromage frais, sweetened to taste, to serve

50g plain flour

40g extra-light spread

1 tsp ground ginger

1 tbsp sweetener

Method Preheat your oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.

Put the rhubarb, sweetener, ginger, orange zest and 5 tablespoons of water in a saucepan over a very low heat. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes until the flavours have combined. When the rhubarb is soft but still holding its shape, transfer it to a medium-sized baking dish.

To make the crumble, put the flour and spread in a bowl and rub together with your fingers until you have a soft, crumbly mixture. Mix in the ginger and sweetener with your fingers then scatter the topping over the rhubarb. Bake for 25 minutes or until golden and serve hot with a dollop of fat free fromage frais.

Top tips for making rhubarb and ginger crumble:

Go for ‘forced’ rhubarb if you can get it – this more delicate, watermelon-pink variety is grown under pots and is in season in the early months of the year.

