Not only does this dish look good thanks to the vibrant colours, but it also tastes delicious. Infused with cinnamon, cloves and freshly ground ginger to give it a warming, fragrant finish, this slow cooked red cabbage dish features salty butter, tangy vinegar and a little brown sugar to ensure the ideal balance of sweet and sour.

Red cabbage will make the perfect side dish for your roast dinner or Christmas dinner. With plenty of vitamins C and K, red cabbage is a powerhouse of nutritional goodness. This is one of our most popular red cabbage recipes.

Ingredients 1 red cabbage, shredded

1 red onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

2.5cm piece fresh ginger, grated

1/4 tsp ground cloves

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp crushed black peppercorns

50g butter, cut into small chunks

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

100ml port, or fruity red wine

Method Layer everything up in a lidded casserole, sprinkling with the garlic, ginger, spices, butter, sugar and salt as you go. Pour in the liquid.

Put the lid on, bring up to a boil, then reduce heat and slowly simmer for 1 hr, stirring every so often.

Top tips for making this slow-cooked red cabbage...

Some of our favourite pairings are game, like goose, pheasant or venison, but it goes equally well with roast chicken or bangers and mash

Leave the dish to sit before serving so the earthy cabbage can be infused further by the aromatic spices

