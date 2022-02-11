We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Smoked chicken and a creamy mushroom sauce make these baked pancakes simply delicious.

Just like our easy pancake recipe, these chicken and mushroom pancakes use the classic trinity of milk, flour and eggs for the basic pancakes. It’s a perfect Shrove Tuesday recipe. Traditionally this was the day people used up their eggs and fats before the Lenten fasting began before Easter. When you’re checking your ingredients, don’t forget you need milk for the pancakes and the sauce. So make sure you have enough for both. You can use leftover roast chicken instead of the smoked chicken if you have some spare.

Ingredients For the pancakes:

110g plain flour

A pinch of salt

300ml milk

2 eggs

2 tbsp olive oil

For the filling:

40g butter

110g chestnut mushrooms

1 clove of garlic, crushed or finely chopped

1 tbsp chopped lemon thyme

50g plain flour

300ml milk

225g chopped smoked chicken

1tsp Dijon mustard

Salt and a twist of freshly ground black pepper

A sprinkling of grated cheddar cheese

Method Beat together the flour, salt, milk and eggs, to make a smooth batter. Heat the oil in a frying pan and fry a little of the batter at a time, to make four pancakes.

Fry the mushrooms in the butter until soft, then add the garlic and lemon thyme and stir in the flour. Gradually add the milk, stirring continuously until the sauce thickens. Mix in the smoked chicken and Dijon mustard, then season with salt and black pepper.

Divide the sauce between the pancakes, placing a little in the centre of each and folding the edges over the mixture to form a roll. Put the pancakes, folded side down, in a heatproof dish and sprinkle the cheese over the top.

Place the dish under the grill, or in a warm oven, for approximately 10 mins, until the cheese topping is bubbling hot. Serve immediately.

Top tip for making chicken and mushroom pancakes

For a little extra crunch, sprinkle chopped walnuts over the pancakes with the cheese before heating them in the oven.

