This smokey cheese bacon and potato tart has a rich creamy, mustard-infused filling.

Pack your tart full of cheese, bacon, leeks, and potatoes for the best flavour. If you add extra cheese on top, pop under the grill for a crisp finish. You can use readymade shortcrust pastry in this recipe for the base. Serve with fresh crisp salad leaves and enjoy.

Ingredients 250g ready-made shortcrust pastry

For the filling:

About 300g potatoes

6 rashers smoked streaky or back bacon

100g baby leeks or a bunch of fat spring onions, halved lengthways

3 large eggs

150ml single cream

2tbsp wholegrain mustard

100g smoked Cheddar, grated

Method Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface to a square 5cm wider than the tin. Lift pastry carefully into tin and press it in to line base and sides. Trim off excess. Prick base with a fork. Chill for 20 mins.

Meanwhile, start to make the filling: cook the potatoes for about 15 mins until just tender. Drain and set aside to cool. Dry-fry the bacon rashers until crispy. Drain on kitchen paper. Add the split leeks to the bacon fat and fry a few minutes until just starting to wilt. Set the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Put the baking sheet into heat up.

Line the pastry case with a sheet of baking parchment, then fill with baking beans. Bake for 15 mins on the hot baking sheet. Take out of the oven. Leave for 5 mins, then take out paper and beans. Put back in oven for 10 mins.

Slice the potatoes thinly and arrange in one layer in the tart. Snip the bacon in, then arrange the leeks/spring onions on top.

Beat the eggs, cream, mustard, cheese and seasoning in a large jug and pour into the tart. Bake for about 30 mins until almost set. Leave for 5 mins before serving.

Top tips for making smokey cheese bacon and potato tart

Use leftover cooked potatoes, ham instead of bacon, and any cheese you have.\

