Whether you’ve used a Christmas cake recipe to make your own base or are saving time by decorating a shop bought cake, this beautiful design is surprisingly easy to put together.

Silver dragees (sugar pearls) and white trim look great with the snowy design, but you could also add warmth by switching them up with gold sugar pearls and a red or tartan ribbon. Not so keen on fruit cake? This snowflake cake works just as well with a simple vanilla or lemon sponge base – or even a decadent chocolate cake.

Ingredients 100-125g white sugar paste

Edible lustre dust

Silver dragees

Snowflake cookie cutters

Method Cover your Christmas cake with marzipan and sugar paste.

Knead the sugar paste to soften it and then roll it out on a surface lightly dusted with icing sugar. Tip some of the lustre dust onto the sugar paste and brush it over the surface, using a dry paintbrush.

Use the cutters to cut out snowflakes in assorted sizes. Re-roll the sugar paste as necessary to get enough flakes, and don’t worry about the lustre dust on it, just knead it in and then brush some more on top before cutting out the next flakes.

Brush a little water where the dragees are to be stuck and press them into place. Mix some of the white sugar paste with water to form a sticky glue. Use this to stick layers of snowflake together and to fix them on the cake. Wrap a ribbon around the cake.

Top tips for making this snowflake cake

Edible glitter adds that extra sparkle to the snowflakes. Avoid cold marble surfaces when rolling out sugar paste, as this makes it harder to work with.

