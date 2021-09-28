We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Here’s a cake that’s certain to put a smile on your guests’ faces: rich fruit cake brimming with sultanas, figs, dates and chopped nuts, topped with two jolly snowmen in a sea of sticky Marshmallow Fluff.



The base of this snowman cake is made using a traditional Christmas cake recipe. It’s a substantial cake that will feed twenty people – plenty for a festive get together. Not such a fan of classic Christmas cake? You can always top cupcakes with the Marshmallow Fluff icing, mini candy canes and individual snowmen.

Ingredients 800g mixed dried fruits, such as raisins, sultanas, figs, chopped dates and apricots

Zest and juice of 1 lemon and 1 orange

3tbsp rum, brandy, whisky or orange juice

250g plain flour

1tbsp mixed spice

225g soft brown sugar

225g butter, softened

4 eggs, beaten

75g chopped nuts, such as brazil or almond

For the decoration:

6tbsp smooth apricot jam

1kg marzipan

200g unsalted butter, softened

100g icing sugar

1 jar Marshmallow Fluff

White fondant icing

Writing icing, ribbons, slithers of carrot and candy canes

Method Mix the dried fruit, lemon and orange zest and juice and alcohol (or juice) in a small pan. Heat gently for 1 min, then leave off the heat to plump for 30 mins.

Heat the oven to 150°C/gas mark 2. Triple-line a 20cm round cake tin (or an 18cm square tin) with baking parchment. Using an electric whisk, mix the flour, spice, sugar, butter and eggs for 5 mins until light. Fold in the soaked fruits and the nuts, then spoon into the tin. Level the surface, cover loosely with a sheet of baking parchment, and bake for 2 1/2 hrs, or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. Cool in the tin for 1hr, then tip onto a wire rack to cool completely.

For the decoration, heat the jam with 1tbsp water and spread all over the surface. Dust the worksurface with icing sugar and roll out the marzipan to 1/2 cm thick, then cover the cake, smoothing the sides and trimming off excess.

Cream the butter and icing sugar together until light and fluffy. Add all the Marshmallow Fluff except for 1tbsp. Mix well and spread all over the top and sides of the cake, making it into peaks.

Make the snowmen by sticking three balls of rolled fondant together using the remaining Marshmallow Fluff. Draw on faces with the writing icing, tie on a ribbon scarf and make carrot arms and noses. Finish with the candy canes.

Top tip for preparing this snowman cake

If you're pushed for time, use a shop-bought sponge and let the kids follow the steps for just the decoration. Mix up the decorations by adding sparkly ribbon scarves or mini Christmas trees.

