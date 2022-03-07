We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A gorgeously green pea and bean soup that is easy to make and healthy.

This soya bean and pea soup is a really easy alternative to traditional pea soup, and just as tasty. You can find soya beans in the frozen beans aisle of larger supermarkets – often they are called edamame beans, or edamame soya beans. They are a really useful source of whole protein, meaning they contain all the essential amino acids the body needs. Most plant proteins are not ‘whole’, so soya beans are particularly great for vegetarians and vegans. This soup is suitable for both. It only takes 20 minutes to make and is only 129 calories per serving.

Ingredients 200g frozen soya beans (also called edamame beans)

200g frozen peas

500ml hot vegetable stock

6 spring onions, trimmed and chopped

1 small bunch basil leaves

1 handful (50g) rocket leaves

300ml light soya milk

Method Put the frozen soya beans, frozen peas, vegetable stock and spring onions in a pan. Bring to the boil and simmer for five mins.

Add the basil and rocket leaves and light soya milk. Separate the mixture in to two bowls. Blend the mixture in one of the bowls until it’s smooth, leave the other bowl of soup chunky. Combine both mixtures and warm through to serve.

Top tip for making this soya bean and pea soup

Make this and freeze into individual portions so you've plenty of low-cal, low-fat soup portions ready when you feel peckish.

