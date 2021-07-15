We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A portion of this delicious Spanish beef works out at just 391 calories per serving.

This Spanish beef recipe has a rich tomato sauce that is bursting with flavour thanks to the garlic, chilli, and warming chorizo. This Spanish beef stew is made with braising steak, which is succulent and tender when cooked.

Ingredients 3 tbsp olive oil

1kg (2¼lb) braising steak, diced

2 medium onions, peeled, cut into wedges

2 red peppers, deseeded and cut into chunks

2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed

225g chorizo ring, thickly sliced

1 tsp crushed dried chillies or 1½-2 tsp mild chilli powder

1 level tsp ground cumin

2 level tsp smoked paprika

2 x 400g cans chopped tomatoes

2 tbsp tomato purée

2 x 400g cans mixed beans, rinsed and drained

Salt and ground black pepper

Fresh parsley (optional)

Large flameproof casserole

Method Set the oven to 160°C/320°F/Gas Mark 3. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large frying pan, add half the meat and fry until browned all over. Tip the meat and juices into the casserole. Repeat with another tablespoon of oil and the rest of the meat.

Add the last of the oil to the pan along with the onions and fry gently 5 mins. Add the peppers, garlic, chorizo and spices and fry for 5 mins then add the tomatoes and tomato purée. Add to the meat, put the casserole on the heat.

Bring the to the boil, cover, then transfer to the oven and cook for 2-2½ hours, until the beef is really tender.

Stir the beans and warm through on the hob for 5 mins. Season to taste. Serve with parsley and crusty bread.

Top tips for making Spanish beef

To serve from the freezer, thaw in the fridge overnight. Put in a pan and bring to the boil, then simmer gently for 30 minutes. Add the beans. Or reheat in the oven for ½- 1 hour, adding the beans near the end of cooking.

