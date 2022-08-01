GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This chicken Bolognese is so easy to prepare and uses many kitchen store cupboard staples, to make a really easy, no-fuss supper.

It's a twist on a classic Bolognese, using chicken mince instead of beef. You can use turkey if you prefer, sometimes it's easier to find in supermarkets, and it works just as well. We've really kicked up the spice level here, using an extra spicy Bolognese sauce from a jar (we used Dolmio), plus a pinch of dried chilli flakes for good measure. If you prefer a milder dish, use one or the other, or skip both and use a classic jar of tomato pasta sauce instead. Serve with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese, if liked.

Ingredients

400g tagliatelle or pasta shapes

Pinch of chilli flakes (optional)

500g minced chicken

1 large carrot, coarsely grated

350g frozen sweetcorn

500g jar extra spicy sauce for Bolognese

Method

Cook the pasta in a large pan of boiling water, according to the packet instructions then drain well. Meanwhile, season the chicken with salt, pepper and a pinch of chilli flakes (if using), and lightly brown it in a large non-stick pan for about 5 mins until the juices run clear. Stir in the carrot, sweetcorn and the sauce and bring to a gentle boil. Simmer gently for 5 mins. Add the sauce to the pasta, toss well together then divide between bowls and serve.

Top tip for making chicken Bolognese

Top tip: Try adding 2-3 rashers of chopped smoked bacon in with the chicken. Finish with a handful of torn fresh basil.

