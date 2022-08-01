Chicken Bolognese recipe

(139 ratings)

For a twist on a classic, this chicken Bolognese swaps the beef out for poultry mince. We've also add sweetcorn to make the dish even more affordable.

Plate of chicken bolognese with sweetcorn
Serves4
SkillEasy
Preparation Time5 mins
Cooking Time15 mins
Total Time20 mins
Five A DayOne
Cost RangeCheap
Jessica Dady
By
published

This chicken Bolognese is so easy to prepare and uses many kitchen store cupboard staples, to make a really easy, no-fuss supper. 

It's a twist on a classic Bolognese, using chicken mince instead of beef. You can use turkey if you prefer, sometimes it's easier to find in supermarkets, and it works just as well. We've really kicked up the spice level here, using an extra spicy Bolognese sauce from a jar (we used Dolmio), plus a pinch of dried chilli flakes for good measure. If you prefer a milder dish, use one or the other, or skip both and use a classic jar of tomato pasta sauce instead. Serve with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese, if liked.

Ingredients

  • 400g tagliatelle or pasta shapes
  • Pinch of chilli flakes (optional)
  • 500g minced chicken
  • 1 large carrot, coarsely grated
  • 350g frozen sweetcorn
  • 500g jar extra spicy sauce for Bolognese

Method

  1. Cook the pasta in a large pan of boiling water, according to the packet instructions then drain well.
  2. Meanwhile, season the chicken with salt, pepper and a pinch of chilli flakes (if using), and lightly brown it in a large non-stick pan for about 5 mins until the juices run clear.
  3. Stir in the carrot, sweetcorn and the sauce and bring to a gentle boil. Simmer gently for 5 mins.
  4. Add the sauce to the pasta, toss well together then divide between bowls and serve.

Top tip for making chicken Bolognese

Top tip: Try adding 2-3 rashers of chopped smoked bacon in with the chicken. Finish with a handful of torn fresh basil.

Jessica Dady
Jessica Dady

Jessica Dady is Senior Content Editor at Goodto.com and has over 10 years of experience as a digital journalist, specialising in all things food, recipes, and SEO. From the best food hampers to cookbooks, from the best cake stands to baking sets, Jessica has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to must-have food products. A passionate baker, she spends much of her time creating celebration cakes for friends and family - particularly for her two lucky children.

